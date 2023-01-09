TRAI extends last date to receive comments/ counter comments on Consultation Paper on “Data Communication Services Between Aircraft and Ground Stations Provided by Organizations Other Than Airports Authority of India”

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had released a Consultation Paper on “Data Communication Services Between Aircraft and Ground Stations Provided by Organizations Other Than Airports Authority of India” on 10.12.2022. The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper from stakeholders was fixed as 09.01.2023 and for counter comments as 23.01.2023.

Keeping in view the requests of industry association for extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments and counter comments up to 23.01.2023 and 06.02.2023 respectively.

The comments/ counter comments may be sent to Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Network, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI, preferably in electronic form at [email protected] For any clarification/ information, Advisor (Network, Spectrum & Licensing) may be contacted at Telephone Number +91-11-23210481.