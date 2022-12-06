18th Meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Security and Border Management between India and Bangladesh held

The 18th Meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Security and Border Management between India and Bangladesh was held on December 5 and 6, 2022. The Indian delegation was led by Shri Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and the Bangladesh Government delegation was led by Mr. A.K. Mukhlesur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of Bangladesh.

The Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah had met the Home Minister of Bangladesh, Mr. Asaduzzaman Khan on November 18 on the sidelines of the ‘No Money For Terror’ Conference in New Delhi. Both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security related issues during that meeting.

Following on from the meeting between the two ministers last month, at today’s meeting both sides highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to further deepen and strengthen mutual cooperation in the security and border related issues. The Bangladesh side recalled the Indian contribution during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Bilateral issues such as border fencing and developmental works within 150 yards of the International Border, illegal crossing, bilateral cooperation in checking insurgency, combating terrorism, organized crimes and smuggling etc. were discussed in the meeting.

****