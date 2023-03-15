184 officers join Cooperation_Odisha in various Cooperative Societies & Odisha State Warehousing Corporation

Bhubaneswar : Joining orientation programme of new officers, called upon them to follow 5T principles of #Odisha Govt. As many as 184 officers joined Cooperation_Odisha in various Cooperative Societies & Odisha State Warehousing Corporation.

Congratulating new Inspectors & Auditors, CM expected them to bring in efficiency, calibre & commitment to co-op societies to infuse new energy to the sector. CM said Cooperatives at present providing about 60 percent of credit support to farmers which is highest in the country.

CM added the cooperative model of economy has gained recognition for their outstanding contribution to the development of #Odisha. CM also believed new appointments in Odisha State Warehousing Corporation will ensure better functioning and scientific management of warehouses.