Samsung Empowers Creators of Art; Provides an Immersive Art Display Experience on The Frame TV during the Mumbai Urban Art Festival

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, empowers global artists to showcase their art digitally on its lifestyle TV, The Frame during the three-month long Mumbai Urban Art Festival.

The Frame is a TV when it’s on and art when it’s off. It is designed to enable art lovers to bring alive local as well as world famous artwork on their walls, making it ideal to support the St+art India Foundation for displaying artworks.

During the festival, Mumbai’s Sassoon Dock hosted a series of enigmatic and engaging artworks, in which the artwork of Meera Devidayal, Ad Minoliti and Aarti Sunder featured on Samsung’s popular lifestyle TV, The Frame. While Meera Devidayal featured her work ‘Water Has Memory’, Argentinian artist Ad Minoliti in collaboration with Aravani Art Project displayed art on trans, feminist, and indigenous experiences, and ‘We Owe Each Other Everything’ by Aarti Sunder, among others.

This festival explores the story about how the world of art is evolving beyond canvas with technology and leveraging artists to use digital modes as the medium to showcase their work. In a one-of-a-kind move, Samsung introduced The Frame to the world of art and provided art lovers and exhibitors an opportunity to experience art pieces digitally in an immersive manner.

The Frame is an innovation that not only allows users to enjoy art but also brings aesthetic value to their home décor. When art meets technology, a new form of expression is created, revolutionizing the way art can be made, distributed, and experienced on The Frame.

“Technology has revolutionized our lives and the way we interact with the world. The Frame television is a great example of this as it stands at the intersection of art and technology. The Frame has created a unique form of expression and let people adorn digital art in their homes in a way they never could before. Our partnership with the St+art India Foundation has not only given artists the opportunity to display their artwork in an interesting way but has also enabled art lovers to have an immersive cultural experience,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Speaking at the event, Arjun Bahl, Director and Co-founder, St+art India Foundation said, “We are glad to have collaborated with Samsung Frame TV for the Mumbai Urban Art Festival. The Frame TV truly enabled us to showcase the artworks so beautifully. We’re also highly grateful for the support from the artists for allowing us to bring this artistic intervention to life.”

“The high quality of resolution of The Frame by Samsung has enhanced the display of my art. I am glad to have presented my artwork using a technology as advanced as The Frame. The paintings are moving that look absolutely real and provide a better display experience. With mediums like these, I am certain that the art lovers will continue to avail better cultural experiences”, said Meera Devidayal, the Senior Indian artist whose artwork was displayed on The Frame.

The Frame TV is designed for the art connoisseur in you and lets you frame it your way by offering a variety of customizable, magnetic bezels so you can easily choose or even change your favorite color to best suit your space.

Offering superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables life-like colors, enhanced contrast and impeccable details with 100% color volume for exceptional picture quality, The Frame also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, a powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI upscaling capabilities and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing your room’s environment.

The Frame TV now also comes with ‘Matte Display’ that eliminates reflections and makes it difficult to distinguish art displayed on The Frame TV from real art.

With Samsung’s Art Store, users have unlimited access to a library of over 1,600 modern and classic pieces of art from established and emerging artists. The Frame TV houses local folk arts such as Madhubani from Bihar, Gond artworks from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha respectively, Pattachitra Paintings of Odisha and Bengal and more.

Anti-Reflection with Matte Display

Anti-Reflection technology and the Matte Display Film premium matte finish limit light distraction on your screen by reducing the effects of glare. Makes it difficult to distinguish art displayed on The Frame TV from real art.

Set the Right Mood with Customizable Bezels

Whatever your aesthetic, mood, or occasion, choose from the Modern or Bevelled bezel in 7 different colours. The magnetic bezel is easy to snap on, making design updates a breeze.

True-to-life Picture Quality with 100% Colour Volume

The QLED technology allows the viewer to bask in a billion shades of brilliant colour at 100% Colour Volume. Quantum Dot technology brings you a gorgeous picture by transforming light into a vivid colour that stays true for bold detail, even as the scene brightens.

Brilliant Picture Quality with Quantum HDR

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of colour and contrast. Step up to the brilliant possibilities of what your picture can bring you.

Smart Display with Motion Sensors

Intelligent motion sensors help you maximize energy efficiency. Set up your art to display when you’re in the room and turn it off when you’re not