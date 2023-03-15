Kia India commences CSD delivery for Defence Personnel

CHENNAI: One of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country, Kia India, today forayed into CSD operations as a registered seller, committing to the enhanced accessibility to the Defense Personnel of the country. The company has received over 100 bookings under this new channel and will soon be commencing deliveries of the Sonet and the Carens across its nationwide dealerships. At an event in Frontier Kia, Gurugram, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, handed over the keys of the Seltos to its proud owner, Major General Vikal Sahni.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India said, “The Defense Personnel of India are true heroes, and we at Kia India are honoured to be able to serve them with this new initiative. This is yet another milestone in our journey and a humble initiative to partner with our men and women in uniform for their immense contribution to safeguarding this great nation. Commencement of CSD delivery is a promising move to do our bit for the real-life heroes and to introduce them to an exciting world of Kia which inspires everyone. We’re thankful to our first valued customer, Major General Vikal Sahni, for bestowing faith in our Seltos, which marked the commencement of the Kia India journey.”