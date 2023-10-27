17th Guru Debaprasad Award Festival Started With Odissi Dance And Trio Music Recital

Bhubaneswar : The 17th Guru Debaprasad Award Festival organized by Tridhara a pioneer organization which upholds the unique style of Guru Debaprasad Das. Award festival started with great enthusiasm and excitement among the art connoisseurs thronging to Rabindra Mandap on the inagural day. The festival is still continued on 30th October 2023 at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar from 6.30 pm onwards.

The objective of organizing this award festival is to conferred the awards to the legendary Gurus and artistes in the field of art, dance and music and also showcase & promote Odissi Dance a synthetic gharana of Guru Debaprasad taking to the essence of tribal and folk traditions.

The ceremony commenced with the presentation of the prestigious Guru Debaprasad Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 to Shri Jatin Das (Padma Bhusan), Legendary Painter, Sculpture and Muralist.

The first presentation in the inaugural evening was Odissi Dance Rama Kathamrutam by the dancers of Tridhara. The episode comes from the Tulasi Das Rama Charita Manas. The first item was Mangalacharan – Sri Rama Dhyana set to Rag-Abhiree & Madhyamadi followed by Sthai set to Rag-Madhukiri. Their last item was Odiya Abhinaya – Sita Swayambar set to Rag-Ghanakesi. The music was composed by Guru Dr. Gopal Chandra Panda, rhythm composition by Guru Sachidananda Das and the dance was choreographed by Guru Gajendra Kumar Panda. The dancers of Tridhara was marked by fluid grace, immaculate body movements with amazing precision and charming gestures and postures.

The second presentation of the evening was trio music recital by three renowned classical musicians. Santoor play by Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya, Flute play by Ronu Majumdar and Tabla play by Pandit Prosenjit Poddar. They were able to enthrall the audience as well as getting applause in the auditorium by playing the santoor, flute and tabla in various raga and taal.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Anu Garg, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Odisha; Jatin Das, Eminent Painter, Sculptor & Muralist; Yella Venkateswar Rao, Eminent Mridangam Player; Debi Prasanna Pattanayak, Indian Professor and Linguist; Simanchala Panda, Working President, Tridhara and Guru Gajendra Panda, Director, Tridhara. The programme was anchored by Dr. Mrutyunjay Rath.