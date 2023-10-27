New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates an exhibition at the 7th edition of India Mobile Congress in Delhi. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd explains to the PM the work being done by his company in the area of telecommunications.

During the programme, he will award 100 5G Use Case Labs to educational institutions across the country. These labs are being developed under the 100 5G labs initiative.

The 100 5G labs initiative is an endeavour to realise the opportunities associated with 5G technology by encouraging the development of 5G applications that cater both to India’s unique needs as well as the global demands. It will foster innovation across various socio-economic sectors like education, agriculture, health, power, and transportation. The initiative is also a pivotal step for building a 6G-ready academic and start-up ecosystem in the country.