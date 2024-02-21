17th edition of the Indian Premier League ( IPL) will begin on March 22. IPL chairman #ArunDhumal says the schedule for the first 10 days will be announced initially, while the roster for the remaining games will be announced once the dates for the general elections are made official.

The dates for the #LokSabha polls are expected to be announced in early March. Mr. Dhumal made it clear that the IPL matches will not be played overseas. He says they are waiting for Lok Sabha election dates to decide the venues of the matches.