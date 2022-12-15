The 16th edition of Indo-Nepal joint training exercise – Surya Kiran will be conducted at Nepal Army Battle School, Saljhandi from tomorrow.

Defence Ministry said, the exercise is conducted annually between India and Nepal with the aim to enhance inter-operability in jungle warfare and counter terrorism operations in mountainous terrain.

The joint exercise will focus on evolution of combined drills for planning and conduct of tactical operations at unit level in counter terrorism operations and disaster response mechanism in general and role of armed forces in management of disaster.

The Ministry said, the joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations.