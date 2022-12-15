Government of India, in partnership with States/ UTs, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM) – Har Ghar Jal to provide potable tap water supply to every rural household by 2024

National

New Delhi : As reported by States/UTs, the number of habitations with contaminants in drinking water sources beyond permissible limit, is coming down. The Contaminants-wise number of quality-affected habitations since 01.04.2019 is annexed.

Government of India, in partnership with States/ UTs, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM) – Har Ghar Jal to provide potable tap water supply to every rural household by 2024with an estimated outlay of 3.60 lakh Crore. Under JJM, financial assistance is provided to States/ UTs. “Water” being a state subject planning, approval and implementation of drinking water supply schemes, lies with state/UT governments.While planning water supply schemes to provide tapwater supply to households, priority is given to quality–affected habitations. States may decideappropriate water treatment technologies for treatment of water to provide potable water to households.

For Jal Jeevan Mission, this Department has not sought any assistance from external agencies. However, for technological solutions, a Technical Committee under the chairmanship of Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to Government of India has been set upto examine and recommend various innovations and water related technologies receivedfrom govt./ autonomous/ private entities, which can be used in providing potable tap water supply to every household.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today

Annexure

Contaminants-wise number of quality-affected habitations

(As on 09.12.2022)

Contaminant No. of quality-affected habitations as on  
01.04.2019 01.04.2020 01.04.2021 01.04.2022 09.12.2022 Covered  with CWPP
Arsenic 14,020 4,568 1,717 800 760 559
Fluoride 7,996 5,796 1,021 670 655 446
Iron 18,599 32,134 17,220 14,205 13,716
Salinity 13,319 10,455 10,038 9,942 9,938
Nitrate 1,443 907 521 517 515
Heavy Metal 2,162 306 187 108 107
Total 57,539 54,166 30,704 26,242 25,691 1005
