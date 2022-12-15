Government of India, in partnership with States/ UTs, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM) – Har Ghar Jal to provide potable tap water supply to every rural household by 2024

New Delhi : As reported by States/UTs, the number of habitations with contaminants in drinking water sources beyond permissible limit, is coming down. The Contaminants-wise number of quality-affected habitations since 01.04.2019 is annexed.

Government of India, in partnership with States/ UTs, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM) – Har Ghar Jal to provide potable tap water supply to every rural household by 2024with an estimated outlay of 3.60 lakh Crore. Under JJM, financial assistance is provided to States/ UTs. “Water” being a state subject planning, approval and implementation of drinking water supply schemes, lies with state/UT governments.While planning water supply schemes to provide tapwater supply to households, priority is given to quality–affected habitations. States may decideappropriate water treatment technologies for treatment of water to provide potable water to households.

For Jal Jeevan Mission, this Department has not sought any assistance from external agencies. However, for technological solutions, a Technical Committee under the chairmanship of Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to Government of India has been set upto examine and recommend various innovations and water related technologies receivedfrom govt./ autonomous/ private entities, which can be used in providing potable tap water supply to every household.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today

Annexure

Contaminants-wise number of quality-affected habitations

(As on 09.12.2022)