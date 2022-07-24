163rd Income Tax Day: A journey towards Nation Building

New Delhi : The 163rd anniversary of Income Tax Day was observed by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and all its field offices across India today. As part of the celebrations, the field formations held a number of events and activities. The events by the field formations included outreach programmes for taxpayers recognising their contribution to the nation, taxpayer felicitation programmes, contributing for upgradation of resources such as computers to Government higher secondary schools, voluntary token donation to orphanages/old-age homes from the departmental employees’ contributions, organising blood donation camps, setting up medical examination and Covid-vaccination camps, tree plantation and cleanliness drives, among others. In addition, events like half marathon, cyclothon, distribution of board games on tax literacy to children and young adults, cultural programmes, inauguration of caricature exhibitions and such other events were also held.

In her message to the Income Tax Department, Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman observed that the reforms introduced by the Government in recent years have ensured a trust-based tax system. The Finance Minister noted that the taxpayers also have vindicated this trust-based approach as evident from the trend of improved tax collections and increase in the number of Income Tax Returns filed. Smt. Sitharaman appreciated the Income Tax Department for having successfully implemented the policy reforms and for having effectively reoriented itself as a taxpayer-centric organisation. The Finance Minister complimented the Department for having achieved the highest ever revenue collection of over Rs.14 lakh crore in the last fiscal and hoped that the Department would continue to maintain the momentum in the present fiscal too.

Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, in his message, observed that a Tax Department’s responsibility is not just limited to efficient and effective tax administration but also extends to honoring the honest taxpayers and providing better taxpayer facilitation. He appreciated the Department for having adapted itself in tune with the needs and aspirations of the people in today’s time, and becoming transparent, non-intrusive and taxpayer friendly in its functioning.

In his message, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad observed that the Income Tax Department has played a pivotal role in the growth and development of the nation. He lauded the Department for having implemented several far-reaching reforms which have the potential to redefine its engagement with the taxpayers and other stake holders.

Secretary Revenue, Shri Tarun Bajaj, in his message, commended the Department for having proved itself a competent organisation by embracing positive change and committing itself to delivering time-bound services to taxpayers. He also complimented the Department for keeping itself updated with the latest developments and adopting latest technology such as the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics tools for garnering revenue in a non-intrusive manner. He observed that various taxpayer outreach programs organized by the Department will go a long way in creating an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect between the taxpayers and the Department

Chairman, CBDT, Shri Nitin Gupta, in his message, while complimenting the Department for having registered the highest ever net collections of Rs. 14.09 lakh crore in FY 2021-22, exhorted the Departmental personnel not to rest on their laurels and to keep working hard. He observed that prompt redressal of taxpayers’ grievances in the true spirit of the Taxpayers’ Charter shall remain a top priority area. He hoped that the Department would continue with the same service oriented approach, strengthened by right values and ethics, as it has done in the past. The Chairman CBDT also addressed the taxpayers and stakeholders through ‘Samvaad’ which was aired on the YouTube Channel of the Department.

The observance of the Income Tax Day served as an occasion for the Departmental personnel to look back at the journey so far in service to the nation and to re-dedicate themselves to contributing to the growth of the nation.