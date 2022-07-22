1,57,819 Sub Centres, 30,579 Primary Health Centres and 5,951 Community Health Centres functioning in rural and urban areas of the country

New Delhi : The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released the National Report of the fifth round of National Family Health Survey (NFHS), which is available on the public domain (http://rchiips.org/nfhs/).The major findings evident from NFHS-5 (2019-21) as compared to NFHS-4 (2015-16) is given at Annexure I.

The information on various important indicators captured in NFHS-5 are used for monitoring the SDG related health goals. India has made significant progress in various SDG health indicators like Total Fertility Rate (TFR), the proportion of pregnant women who had an ANC visit in the first trimester, Institutional Births, Child immunization, etc. List of SDG indicators, where NFHS-5 is the data source is given at Annexure II.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released the Rural Health Statistics (RHS) publication for the year 2020-21. It is a vital source of information on health infrastructure and human resources available in the public health institutions of all States/UTs.

As per RHS 2020-21, there are 1,57,819 Sub Centres (SC), 30,579 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and 5,951 Community Health Centres (CHCs) respectively functioning in rural and urban areas of the country. Besides this, a total of 1,224 Sub Divisional/Sub District Hospital and 764 District Hospitals (DHs) are operational throughout the country.

The primary responsibility for ensuring the better health services and facilities lies with the State Governments/UT Administrations. Accordingly, the Ministry has conducted National, Regional and State level workshops for dissemination of the key findings of the NFHS-5. During these workshops the key findings of NFHS-5 have been shared with the State Governments/UT Administration, Central Ministries and other Stakeholders for policy/research purpose and for effective monitoring and implementation of the various Schemes/programmes.

