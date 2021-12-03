Department of Military Affairs (DMA) created for looking into matters of Army, Air Force and Navy : Ajay Bhatt

New Delhi : Various steps have been taken by the Government from time to time to strengthen the security of the country. Towards this, the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was created in December, 2019. The CDS has been mandated to carry out integration and jointness in the Armed Forces including creation of Integrated Theatre Commands. The CDS has also been made permanent Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee. A separate Department of Military Affairs (DMA) has been created to look after the matters related to Army, Air Force and Navy and jointness amongst the three services.

Further, modernisation, upgradation and sustenance of military equipment and weapons is taken up from time to time, to equip the Armed Forces with modern weapon systems / equipment under various procurement provisions (DAP & DPM). Also in emergencies, special procurement powers to enhance the operational capability are given to Service Headquarters.

The Government has also taken several policy initiatives and reforms to promote indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment in the country and enable development or transfer of technologies in the country.

In addition to the above, specialised agencies viz. the Armed Forces Special Operations Division, the Defence Cyber Agency and the Defence Space Agency have also been established to address the emerging threats in the relevant domain.

Several measures have also been taken by the Government to strengthen the internal security architecture, such as strengthening of legal framework by amending the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967; the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008; Arms Act, 1959; Modernisation of Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs); strengthening of border security grid and coastal security; strengthening of the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) and exchange of information and intelligence in various forums.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Rattan Lal Katariain Lok Sabha today.