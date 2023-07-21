13 lakh 75 thousand Indian citizens renounced citizenship between 2014 & June 2023, EAM Dr. S Jaishankar

Over 13 lakh 75 thousand Indian citizens have renounced their citizenship between 2014 and June of 2023. The information was given by the External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahamanyam Jaishankar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, July 21. The figures provided say that this year alone over 87000 people renounced their citizenship till June. It further says that the Indian nationals exploring the global workplace has been significant in the last two decades. Many of them have chosen to take up foreign citizenship for reasons of personal convenience. Saying that the Government is cognizant of this development, the Minister said it has taken a range of Make in India initiatives to engage with the diaspora. He added that it has utilized the reputation of the diaspora for national gain.