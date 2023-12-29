12th DIVYA KALA MELA-2023 to be inaugurated today in Surat, Gujarat

New Delhi,29th December: Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) {DEPwD), MoSJ&E, GoI through National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC, an apex corporation under (DEPwD) is organizing a unique event showcasing the products and craftsmanship of Divyang entrepreneurs/artisans from across the country, ‘Divya Kala Mela’ from 29th December 2023 – 7th January 2024 in Surat, Gujrat. The event would present an enthralling experience to the visitors as vibrant products from various parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, North Eastern states, handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery works and packaged food etc. will be seen together.

This is a unique initiative towards the economic empowerment of PwD/Divyangjan. The Divya Kala Mela presents a bigger platform for marketing and showcasing the products and skills of Divyangjan (PwD). The Divya Kala Mela, Surat is the 12th one in series starting from 2022 (i) Delhi, 2-6 December 2022, (ii) Mumbai, 16th to 25th February 2023, (iii) Bhopal, 12th to 21st March 2023, (iv) Guwahati, 11th to 17th May 2023 (v) Indore, 17th to 23rd June 2023 (vi) Jaipur 29th June to 5th July 2023 (vii) Varanasi, 15th to 24th September,2023 (viii) Secunderabad, Hyderabad 6th to 15th October 2023 (ix) Bengaluru, Karnataka 27th October to 5th November, 2023 (x) Chennai, TN 17th to 26th November, 2023, (xi) Patna (Bihar) 8th – 17th December 2023.

Around 100 Divyang artisans/artists and entrepreneurs from about 20 states/UTs will be displaying their products and skills. There would be Products in the following broad category: Home Décor & Lifestyle, Clothing, Stationery and eco-friendly products, packaged food and organic products, Toys & Gifts, Personal Accessories – Jewellery, Clutch Bags. It will be an opportunity for all to go ‘vocal for local’ and products made by Divyang craftsmen with their extra determination can be seen/purchased.

The 10 Days ‘Divya Kala Mela’, Surat will be open for public from 11.00 A.M. to 9.00 P.M. and witness a series of cultural activities, including performances by Divyang artists and well-known professionals alongside. Visitors can also enjoy their favorite foods from various regions of the country at the event.

The event is scheduled to be inaugurated on 29th December, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. by the Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, GOI. Various other dignitaries will also grace the occasion.

Department has grandiose plans to promote the concept, as part of which ‘Divya Kala Mela’ would be organized across country. During 2023-2024 the event will be organized in other cities too.