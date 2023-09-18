National

1,242 Private Hospitals in Uttar Pradesh Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme Now Utilize ‘Green Payment Channel’

By Odisha Diary bureau

All the 1,242 private hospitals in Uttar Pradesh empanelled for giving treatment to patients under Ayushman Bharat scheme, have been allowed ‘green payment channel’.

The hospitals will thus get 50 per cent of their claim amount as soon as they submit the bill, but it will remain under watch for any default and they will face action for the same.

