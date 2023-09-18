Kerala’s Kozhikode City Reports No New Nipah Cases for Third Consecutive Day, Two Deaths Recorded

For third consecutive day, no new case of Nipah has been reported in Kozhikode city of Kerala, where six positive cases have been reported so far. Two deaths have also been reported as well.



“One of patients who had come in contact with one of deceased, who died due to Nipah, has tested negative. Around 61 people who were high risk cases have turned negative and so far 197 have been tested and all of them have turned negative. In all there are 1233 people who may have contracted disease,” State Health Minister Veena George said.