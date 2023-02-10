11th India-Mongolia Joint Working Group Meeting Held in New Delhi

The 11th meeting of India-Mongolia Joint Working Group was held today on 10th February 2023 in New Delhi. Both sides reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and identified means to further enhance the existing areas of cooperation and articulated steps in this direction. During the meeting, both the sides expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defense cooperation between the two countries despite the limitations imposed by Covid-19 pandemic.

Co-chaired by Dr. Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, India and Brigadier General Gankhuyag Davagdorj, State Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Mongolia, the Joint Working Group met for the first time in person since the pandemic. Both sides acknowledged the growing ties between the countries.

It may be recalled that India established diplomatic relations with Mongolia in 1955. The Indian Resident Mission in Ulaanbaatar was opened in 1971. This relationship was upgraded to “strategic partnership” in 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mongolia and declared it as an essential component of ‘Act East Policy’.