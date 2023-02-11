Vedanta’s “Jamkani Coal Mining Operation” Begins In Sundargarh

Sundargarh : The deadlock, that had stalled the mining activities of Vedanta at its Jamkani site in Sundargarh sadar assembly segment since long due to the stir staged by the affected villagers, ultimately got resolved today following hectic parleys and successful talks between the protesters and the Sundargarh district administration as well as the Vedanta authorities.

A significant meeting was successfully held today between the company authority, district administration and the displaced villagers regarding the problems of the aggrieved people at the agitation site of Vedanta Company’s Jamkani Coal Mine.

Various issues were discussed in a healthy atmosphere resulting in an agreement reached following which the mining process got started from today onwards.

Today’s meeting was attended by Mrs. Kusum Tette, Hon’ble MLA, Sundargarh Sadar, Mr. Abhimanyu Behera, ADM, Sundargarh, Mr. Dasharathi Sarabo, Sub-Collector, Sundargarh, Mr V Srikant, CEO, Vedanta Mines, Mr. Nawal Sharma, Chief (Land & Legal), Vedanta, Mr. Pranay Satpathy, Head (External Relations), Vedanta, Mr. Batakishore Mishra, Representative, Sundargarh MP, while more than 1500 villagers from Mendra, Jamkani, Girishma and Jharpalang villages attended the meeting.Negotiations on various issues such as compensation were also successful.