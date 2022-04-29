11th Edition of CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show inaugurated

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) the country’s apex body of private real estate developers, Hyderabad organized the 11th Edition of the Hyderabad Property Show from 29th April to 01st May 2022. The property show was inaugurated by Shri. K.T. Ram Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology, Govt of Telangana in the presence of Mr. Arekapudi Ghandhi, MLA from Serilingampally along with the CREDAI senior leadership team Shri P. Rama Krishna Rao, President, Shri. V. Rajashekar Reddy, General Secretary, Mr. Ch. Ramchandra Reddy, Chairman, CREDAI Telangana, Mr. D. Murali Krishna Reddy, President, CREDAI Telangana, Vice Presidents Shri G Anand Reddy, Shri K Rajeshwar, Shri N Jaideep Reddy, Shri B Jagannath Rao, Treasurer Shri Aditya Gowra, and Joint Secretaries Shri Shivraj Thakur and Shri K. Rambabu, along with other EC members, member Developers and representatives of suppliers and financial institutions.

CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2022, a three-day event will be held at Hitex, Hyderabad. The show is aimed at bringing together all the people from diverse facets of the construction industry, including world-class developers, material vendors and manufacturers, experts, and financial establishments from across Hyderabad to present the progressions in the real estate sector. The event will showcase the best possible choice of residences and workspaces, with over 15,000 properties including Apartments, villas, plots and commercial spaces on display that will suit the requirements of the customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. P. Ramakrishna Rao, President, CREDAI Hyderabad, said, “We are facing extremely challenging times with the COVID 19 and the war in Ukraine resulting in the unprecedented increase in the cost of raw materials. However, in spite of these challenges, Hyderabad has witnessed consistent demand for real estate across categories. The momentum is expected to continue in 2022-23 on the back of strong demand, and housing sales will continue to grow, as the proactive and stable government in the state is ensuring a regular flow of investments to the city and a robust job creation and office space absorption. Most consumers are looking to invest in property as a residence to live or as an investment, as property prices are appreciating and offer better returns. Some are opting for a second property that is more spacious and provides greater privacy along with an option for a home office to accommodate the hybrid work environment. The ultra-modern amenities which upgrade the lifestyle is major traction for most opting for a second home. Adding to the spurt in demand, is the City attracting the cream of the talent from across the country and abroad, who don’t mind paying a premium for a cozy dwelling”

He further added, “As the Hyderabad is home to over 1500+ IT/ITeS and 800 pharma and biotech companies and also home for major industries in the world like Electronics, Electric vehicles, Aerospace, Defence, textiles and etc, Investors from all over India are watching the city and considering the city as their investment destination for the upcoming 10 years. Moreover, The Telangana government policies like GRID policy in 2020, TS-iPASS of 2014, and TS-bPASS of 2020 shaped the city into a hot cake for investors by creating an investor-friendly atmosphere with adequate infrastructure and transportation facilities throughout the city. We are also witnessing increased investments in warehousing, aviation, healthcare, and other sectors in the state that will result in more jobs, leading to a subsequent increase in the demand for commercial, residential, and retail real estate. We have very low inventory levels, trigging a large number of new project launches, indicating a lot of vibrancy in demand. To facilitate consumers and help them capitalize on the various investment opportunities, we will be organizing the CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2022. We are only permitting the TS-RERA registered projects at the property show. The property show will showcase the most attractive, genuine properties backed by lucrative financing options, under a single umbrella. We urge the people to make the most of this property show and select the property of your choice before the prices go up.”

Adding to this Shri V. Rajashekar Reddy, General Secretary, CREDAI Hyderabad, said, “We are privileged to be in the city of Hyderabad as Hyderabad is a preferred global destination for business, particularly for large business establishments for MNC’s and a rapidly growing local entrepreneurship ecosystem driving the growth and job creation in the city. Telangana is ranked third in Ease of Doing Business for 2019 in India while Hyderabad is ranked 1st as the best city to live and work by Holidify.com. Hyderabad is selected as one of the 4 Indian cities by the World Economic Forum to pioneer a road map for Smart Cities as well as ranked 4th in the India Innovation Index report by Niti Aayog in the major states category. Recently, Hyderabad ranked No. 1 in the latest edition of fDI’s (a Financial Times division) Aerospace Cities of the Future in the category ‘Top 10 Aerospace cities in cost-effectiveness’. The investors feel the city is the safest option in many ways as the city emerged as the COVID-19 vaccine capital of the world.”

He further added. “Google has started work on a 3 million sft building at Gachibowli, the information technology cluster in a 7.3-acre site, which will be its largest campus outside its headquarters in the US. The city will be home to 3 data centres with an approx. investment of Rs. 20,761 Crores by Amazon Data Services, A smart data center by National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI), a Global shared services center by Goldman Sacs, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) investing USD 150 Mn for their new Global Digital Hub in the city generating over 1000 jobs, besides Cybersecurity focused organization Cotelligent-a TechDemocracy company setting up a Cyber Warrior centre of excellence to train over 1000 cyber warriors from Hyderabad, the Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare companies at Pharma city, Genome Valley and many more generating employments leading to the spurt in demand for Housing. The innovation policy of the state attracted many start-ups to benefit from the best-available ecosystem in the country. Also, the State’s 2nd ICT Policy, 2021-2026, will fetch the target of INR 3 Lakh crore IT exports and 10 lakh employees in the sector by 2026. In spite of the present global crisis and the pressure of price increase due to higher input cost of the raw materials, the price for the properties in Hyderabad is still reasonable as compared to other cities with comparable development and infrastructure. However, the price increase is on the anvil, so we urge the prospective home buyers to make the most of the present low prices of real estate and choose the property at the most credible CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2022 displaying only TS-RERA registered projects. We hope the prospective homebuyers can make the most of the opportunity and choose their dream home before the global environment forces the prices to increase significantly.”