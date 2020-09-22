107 Cities Registered For India Cycles 4 change Challenge, Including Odisha’s Bhubaneswar & Rourkela

New Delhi: Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has launched the India Cycles4Change Challenge on 25th June, 2020. The Challenge is open to all Indian cities with population above 5 lakhs, capital cities of States/Union Territories (UTs) and Smart Cities.

As on 17th September, 2020, 107 cities have registered for the Challenge. A State-wise list of cities registered for the Challenge is given below. At present, participating cities are undertaking pilot projects, citizen surveys and participating in capacity building workshops related to the Challenge.

The India Cycles4Change Challenge aims to create extensive cycling-networks through low-cost interventions like pop-up cycle lanes and traffic-calmed or non-motorised zones. Cities could launch programmes such as community-led cycle rental schemes that increase the availability of cycles to citizens and promote the usage of cycling through public events and outreach. At present, there is no provision for providing cycles to cities under the challenge.

This was informed by Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

 

 

India Cycle4Change Challenge.

State-wise list of Cities registered for Cycle4Change Challenge as on 17th September, 2020

Sl. No. State/UT   City
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Port Blair
2 Andhra Pradesh
Amravati
   
Kakinada
   
Tirupati
   
Vishakhapatnam
3 Arunachal Pradesh
Itanagar
   
Pasighat
4 Assam
Guwahati
5 Bihar
Bhagalpur
   
Bihar Sharif
   
Muzaffarpur
   
Patna
6 Chandigarh
Chandigarh
7 Chhatisgarh
Bilaspur
   
Naya Raipur
   
Raipur
8 Dadra and Nagar haveli
Silvassa
9 Daman and Diu
Diu
10 Delhi
New Delhi
11 Goa
Panaji
12 Gujarat
Ahmedabad
   
Gandhinagar
   
Dahod
   
Rajkot
   
Vadodara
13 Haryana
Faridabad
   
Karnal
   
Gurugram
14

 

 Himachal Pradesh

 
Dharamshala
Shimla
15 Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu
   
Srinagar
16 Jharkhand
Ranchi
17 Karnataka
Bangalore
   
Belagavi
   
Davanagere
   
Hubbali Dharwad
   
Kalaburagi
   
Mangaluru
   
Shivamogga
   
Tumakuru
   
Mysore
18 Kerala
Kochi
   
Thiruvananthapuram
   
Mallapuram
19 Lakshadweep
Kavaratti
20 Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal
   
Gwalior
   
Indore
   
Jabalpur
   
Sagar
   
Satna
   
Ujjain
21 Maharashtra
Aurangabad
   
KalyanDombivli
   
Mumbai
   
Nashik
   
Nagpur
   
PimpriChinchwad
   
Pune
   
Solapur
   
Surat
   
Thane
22 Manipur
Imphal
23 Meghalaya
Shillong
24 Mizoram
Aizawl
25 Nagaland
Kohima
26 Odisha
Bhubaneswar
   
Rourkela
27 Puducherry
Puducherry
28 Punjab
Amritsar
   
Ludhiana
   
Jalandhar
29 Rajasthan
Ajmer
   
Jaipur
   
Kota
   
Udaipur
30 Sikkim
Gangtok
   
Namchi
31 Tamil Nadu
Chennai
   
Coimbatore
   
Erode
   
Madurai
   
Salem
   
Thanjavur
   
Thoothukudi
   
Tiruchirappalli
   
Tirunelveli
   
Tiruppur
   
Vellore
32 Telangana
Greater Warangal
   
Karimnagar
   
Hyderabad
33 Tripura
Agartala
34 Uttar Pradesh
Agra
   
Aligarh
   
Bareilly
   
Jhansi
   
Kanpur
   
Lucknow
   
Moradabad
   
Prayagraj
   
Saharanpur
   
Varanasi
35 Uttarakhand
Dehradun
36 West Bengal
Kolkata
   
New Town Kolkata

