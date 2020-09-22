107 Cities Registered For India Cycles 4 change Challenge, Including Odisha’s Bhubaneswar & Rourkela

New Delhi: Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has launched the India Cycles4Change Challenge on 25th June, 2020. The Challenge is open to all Indian cities with population above 5 lakhs, capital cities of States/Union Territories (UTs) and Smart Cities.

As on 17th September, 2020, 107 cities have registered for the Challenge. A State-wise list of cities registered for the Challenge is given below. At present, participating cities are undertaking pilot projects, citizen surveys and participating in capacity building workshops related to the Challenge.

The India Cycles4Change Challenge aims to create extensive cycling-networks through low-cost interventions like pop-up cycle lanes and traffic-calmed or non-motorised zones. Cities could launch programmes such as community-led cycle rental schemes that increase the availability of cycles to citizens and promote the usage of cycling through public events and outreach. At present, there is no provision for providing cycles to cities under the challenge.

This was informed by Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

India Cycle4Change Challenge.

State-wise list of Cities registered for Cycle4Change Challenge as on 17th September, 2020

Sl. No. State/UT City 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands Port Blair 2 Andhra Pradesh Amravati Kakinada Tirupati Vishakhapatnam 3 Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar Pasighat 4 Assam Guwahati 5 Bihar Bhagalpur Bihar Sharif Muzaffarpur Patna 6 Chandigarh Chandigarh 7 Chhatisgarh Bilaspur Naya Raipur Raipur 8 Dadra and Nagar haveli Silvassa 9 Daman and Diu Diu 10 Delhi New Delhi 11 Goa Panaji 12 Gujarat Ahmedabad Gandhinagar Dahod Rajkot Vadodara 13 Haryana Faridabad Karnal Gurugram 14 Himachal Pradesh Dharamshala Shimla 15 Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Srinagar 16 Jharkhand Ranchi 17 Karnataka Bangalore Belagavi Davanagere Hubbali Dharwad Kalaburagi Mangaluru Shivamogga Tumakuru Mysore 18 Kerala Kochi Thiruvananthapuram Mallapuram 19 Lakshadweep Kavaratti 20 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Gwalior Indore Jabalpur Sagar Satna Ujjain 21 Maharashtra Aurangabad KalyanDombivli Mumbai Nashik Nagpur PimpriChinchwad Pune Solapur Surat Thane 22 Manipur Imphal 23 Meghalaya Shillong 24 Mizoram Aizawl 25 Nagaland Kohima 26 Odisha Bhubaneswar Rourkela 27 Puducherry Puducherry 28 Punjab Amritsar Ludhiana Jalandhar 29 Rajasthan Ajmer Jaipur Kota Udaipur 30 Sikkim Gangtok Namchi 31 Tamil Nadu Chennai Coimbatore Erode Madurai Salem Thanjavur Thoothukudi Tiruchirappalli Tirunelveli Tiruppur Vellore 32 Telangana Greater Warangal Karimnagar Hyderabad 33 Tripura Agartala 34 Uttar Pradesh Agra Aligarh Bareilly Jhansi Kanpur Lucknow Moradabad Prayagraj Saharanpur Varanasi 35 Uttarakhand Dehradun 36 West Bengal Kolkata New Town Kolkata

