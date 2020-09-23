SMVDSB launching mobile app for devotees to have live darshan of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

Jammu: The pure fire of longing for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi’ darshan is divine. Many legendary singers have immortalized this intense prayerfulness in their mellifluous voice. Although the Coronavirus outbreak briefly halted the large gathering at religious places, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) is devising new methods so that devotees unable to take nearly 12 KM trek to the Holy Cave can still have her Darshan and blessings while sitting at home. This would be in continuance to the formal launch of home delivery of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Pooja Prasad by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday.

Pertinently, devotees can book the Pooja Prasad through Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s website which is then dispatched by the Shrine Board to the devotees across the country through speed post for which the Board has entered into an agreement with the Postal Department.

Working on the directions of Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha for optimum use of technological interventions to expand the reach, the Shrine Board is planning to launch a mobile app for devotees to have live darshan straight from the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. The app, set to be launched on 17th October- the first day of Navratri- would also have features to conduct live “Havan” (offerings made to the sacred fire) for devotees. Chief Executive Officer of the Board, Ramesh Kumar said, currently, Aarti (daily ritual of worship) is being live-streamed on a religious TV Channel.

“However, the mobile app would provide the opportunity to the worshippers across the globe to have individual experience of godliness and bliss. Mobile App also provide flexibility so devotees will not miss the ‘Amrit Vela’ even if they are on the move,” CEO Kumar said further adding that the new app for live ‘Darshan’ and ‘Havan’ will work on both ‘Android’ and ‘iOS’ operating systems.

Since the inception of the Shrine Board in the year 1986, there has been a steadfast increase in the pilgrims visit (Yatra) to the holy shrine, however, due to corona pandemic, it witnessed a significant decline this year. The Yatra was resumed on 16 August initially with a ceiling of 5000 pilgrims per day with the safety procedures. PPE kits have been provided to the Shrine Board employees and Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) has been put in place to keep the infection under check.

