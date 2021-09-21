₹ 200 Crore Base Issue Size of Public Issue of NCDs by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited Oversubscribed 4.04x Times

· Base Issue oversubscribed by 4.04 times with a total collection of ₹ 807.83 Crore*

· Retail category oversubscribed by 2.44 times (of the Base Issue Size) with a total collection of ₹146.22 Crore

· Almost 42% of the total issue size got subscribed for 3 year & 5 year tenure, as investors seek to subscribe for long term

· Most of the monies have been raised at an effective annual yield of 8.35%

New Delhi: Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (“Company”), today announced that the base issue size of its public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures and Unsecured Subordinated Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) has been oversubscribed.

The issue has seen healthy demand in the Retail category of investors with a total collection of ₹ 807.83 Crore. The issue also saw good interest from its existing NCD investors.

Overall, this Tranche I Issue has seen interest from investors across series and tenures offering annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options.

The NCDs have been rated “CRISIL AA/Stable” (pronounced as CRISIL double A rating with stable outlook), by CRISIL Ratings; “BWR AA+ Negative” (pronounced as “BWR double A plus with negative outlook), by Brickworks Ratings India Private Limited.

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited are the Lead Managers to the NCD issue. The Issue opened on September 6, 2021 and closed on September 20, 2021. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Allotment in the public issue of debt securities should be made on the basis of date of upload of each application into the electronic book of the stock exchange. However, on the date of oversubscription, the allotments should be made to the applicants on proportionate basis. For further details refer to section titled “Issue Related Information” on page 79 of the Tranche I Prospectus dated September 1, 2021 and the Corrigendum to the Tranche I Prospectus dated September 7, 2021 (“Corrigendum”).

Capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the same meaning as assigned to such terms in the Prospectus.

These figures are based on the final cumulative bidding figures from both the Stock Exchanges (BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited) as on 6:00 PM on the Tranche I Issue closing date i.e. September 20, 2021