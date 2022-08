Bhubaneswar : Ziqitza HealthCare Ltd has been awarded ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2022 (Pre Hospital Care) for excellence in running the lifesaving Dial108 Ambulance service in Odisha, informed National Health Mission, Odisha.

“Happy to share that for excellence in running the lifesaving #Dial108 #Ambulance service in #Odisha, @Ziqitza has been awarded ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2022 (Pre Hospital Care). The #Dial108 #Ambulance service is run by NHM #Odisha in partnership with