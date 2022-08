Bhubaneswar : In a major development, 7 Rural PHCs(PHC Goudagotha,PHC Manitara,PHC Bhanjabihar of Ganjam,PHC Erakana of Cuttack,PHC Deypur & Dadpur of Kalahandi,PHC Gudugudia of Mayurbhanj) & 2 UPHCs (Bidyadharpur of Cuttack & Panchapada of Jharsuguda)received NQAS certification from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.