Young Innovators Shine at ‘Student Entrepreneurship Program – Seed the Future Entrepreneurs’ Finale by Atal Innovation Mission and La Fondation Dassault Systemes India

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) in collaboration with La Fondation Dassault Systemes India celebrated the culmination of its flagship program for school students, ‘Made in 3D – Seed the Future Entrepreneurs’ under AIM’s Student Entrepreneurship Program (SEP) season – 2023-24 during the grand finale held in Pune. This event marked the conclusion of an eight-month journey dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among young minds.

The season 2023-24 of this program witnessed a special focus on connecting students with Krishi Vigyan Kendras, resulting in a significant number of projects centered around the rural ecosystem theme. From 140 schools across India, the top 12 teams showcased remarkable innovation in product design and demonstrated a keen understanding of finance, business, and marketing strategies in their start-up pitches.

Esteemed dignitaries, including Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Managing Director of Dassault Systemes India Deepak NG, CEO of Dassault Systemes Solutions Lab Sudarshan Mogasale, and Technology Advisor of Akshara International School, Pune Jayesh Rathore, graced the award ceremony with their presence. Dr. Chintan Vaishnav delivered an inspiring address highlighting the importance of innovation in the Indian education landscape and the program’s relevance in nurturing future innovators and entrepreneurs.

Securing the coveted first place were students from Shri Dada Maharaj Natekar Vidyalay, Chikhali, a village school from Maharashtra. Orchid School, Pune, clinched the second spot, while Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi, secured the third position. These successes underscore the transformative impact of the program in nurturing India’s next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

The Programme is jointly organized by AIM, NITI Aayog, and La Fondation Dassault Systemes’ to instill an innovation and entrepreneurship mindset among school students across India. Top-performing teams from the ATL Marathon conducted by AIM are nominated to participate in this prestigious program.

In this program selected schools form a team of six students and a teacher to form a pseudo startup. As a startup, the students have to identify a dream product to address challenges they see around them, design it using 3D digital technology, manufacture it, and create a marketing campaign which consists of a product brochure, product advertisement video and pricing strategy.

In the 2023 season alone, 140 schools from 29 states and union territories participated, showcasing the program’s widespread impact in nurturing young entrepreneurs and igniting a passion for innovation among students.