Year long celebrations to commemorate 250th Birth Anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy begin

New Delhi: Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), the Ministry of Culture held inaugural ceremony to commemorate the year long celebration of the 250th Birth Anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy from today in Kolkata. It will continue till next year 22nd May. The inaugural ceremony took place at Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation, Salt Lake, Kolkata, and at Science City Auditorium, Kolkata. The programme was organized by Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Shri G. Kishan Reddy joined the ceremony virtually. The Governor of West Bengal, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present on the occasion. Today is the 50th foundation day of Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation also.

Shri Reddy unveiled an iconic statue of Raja Ram Mohan Roy in virtual mode at Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation, Kolkata.

The Governor of West Bengal, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, said that future generations must continue to follow the ideas of Ram Mohan Roy.

During his address the Union Minister said, “Today,on the 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy ji, on behalf of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Central Government, I would thank and pay my regards for his great contribution for the emancipation of our Indian society. It is a wonderful coincidence that today is the 250th birth anniversary of the great social reformer and the Historical 50 Years of Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation is also being completed”. He added, “As we all know that “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is an occasion to pay respect and remember our great men and heroes who sacrificed their lives for the independence of our country. The installation of the idol of Raja Ram Mohan Roy is our way of paying a true tribute to him. I congratulate the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation for this important step. The statue of this great man will inspire us and our younger generation. It will remind all of us about the great deeds, high ideals and the philosophy of his life”.