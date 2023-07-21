World Trade Centre Bhubaneswar observed World Trade Day & Annual Members Meet 2023

Bhubaneswar : Odisha MSME Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra tells that air cargo service will start from Bhubaneswar Airport by September of this year, which will provide much needed impetus to the exporter of the state to thrive in international market. Talking at the World Trade Day and Annual Members Meet 2023 programme organised by World Trade Centre (WTC) Bhubaneswar Friday, He said that a meeting in this regard recently held, in which all stakeholders were participated. To start air cargo service, infrastructure development is being done in full swing at airport, expected to finish soon. After that Bureau of Civil Aviation officials will visit to take note of the development. Stakeholders meeting also planned with Indigo Cargo where exporters can discussed directly with them on many aspects. He added.

On this occasion, chief guests of the event Santosh Sarangi, IAS, Director General of Foreign Trade, New Delhi, GoI said that, ‘‘India set target to achieve 2 trillion dollar export by 2030, one trillion each in merchandise and services. Currently our export in 450 billion dollars and to reach one trillion dollar mark, we need to grow 12 percent year-on-year. Similarly, in service export, we need to grow 16.6 percent on an average every year. Our economy provides huge opportunity to achieve the target and sunrise sector like electronics and renewable energy will help us. He said that Odisha need investment in Pharma and plastic sectors to grow its export.” He opined.

Ms. Petula Thomas, CEO, Indo- Australian Chamber of Commerce graced the occasion as the Chief Speaker and said that this is a great opportunity for us to engage with industries of Odisha. Today we have very productive meeting with state government. There is great scope of collaboration between India and Australia in sectors like metal and mining, food processing and education. WTC is a great platform for us to collaborate. As new trade pact in place we expect substantial surge in bilateral trade between the two counties.”

Mr. Saswat Mishra, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME Department, Government of Odisha in his address highlighted various aspects of State export policy and talks about the digital initiatives being undertaken to make processes seamless for exporters. He also discussed on development in Air cargo and sea transportation sector within the state.”

Dr. Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, World Trade Center Mumbai said that, “As India aspire to become at trillion dollar economy, MSME has to play major role in export to realise the dream. In terms of export, we are now in number four. In next five years India to placed in number three. Our export is very substantial overall, but some areas need improvement. This can be done through integration with ASEAN, BRICS, BIMSTEC, etc. We can be brand in many sectors like in IT & ITes and Pharma.”

Capt. Somesh Batra, Chairman, World Trade Centre Bhubaneswar said that, “With help of all stakeholders and Odisha Government, we can grow bigger with bigger office and exhibition Centre and Conference Centre. Our team is working very hard to fulfil the goal.”

Mr. Rajen Padhi, Honorary Convener, World Trade Centre Bhubaneswar International Trade Think Tank & Commercial Director, B-One Business House. He highlights Jharsuguda from Odisha is amongst the best performing districts in India in terms of export.

On this occasion, a MoU was signed with OSSIA to help MSMEs of Odisha to reach international markets.

World Trade Centre Bhubaneswar observed World Trade Day 2023. It was held for the sixth consecutive year in Odisha with a view to create awareness on international trade and its impact on economic development and regional growth of the State. The event was marked by a discussion on the theme “International Trade – Growing Business across Borders” on Friday, 21 July, 2023.

The program was held at Hotel Swosti Premium and provided an unique platform for the budding entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs entrepreneurs of the State of Odisha to not only learn and discuss key issues pertaining to global business but also gain understanding of the intricacies of international trade, explore new markets, learn from experts on the emerging opportunities that markets across the borders have to offer. The program through its networking session also helped the MSMEs of the State to explore export opportunities with other countries encouraging them to participate in International Trade. Senior government officials and eminent experts from the industry were present on the occasion to share their views.

During the program, WTC Bhubaneswar also recognized the outstanding contributions of MSMEs, Small Businesses, Trade Promotion Organizations, Companies and Businesses that have excelled in international markets by presenting them with awards under different categories and duly recognized their business leadership, achievements, and best practices. A Memorandum of Understanding was also inked with Orissa Small Scale Industries Association (OSSIA), Cuttack to explore areas of mutual co-operation to further assist the MSMEs of Odisha to augment their market outreach and penetrate the global market.