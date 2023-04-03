World Odisha Society’s Member Countries Strength Touches 70

New Delhi : World Odisha Society (WOS) has been contributing phenomenally in uniting Odias across the Globe, observed by distinguished dignitaries. Attending a Get – Together hosted by WOS in virtual and physical platforms, Chief Guest Member of Parliament Sujeet Kumar lauded the efforts of World Odisha Society in connecting with so many countries of the World. The call of the moment is to do the Branding of quintessences of Odisha in International Arena, Shri Kumar added.

Guest of Honour the Chairman of National Monuments Authority of India, Prof. Kishor Kumar Basa appealed Non – Resident Odias all over the World to dedicate themselves for the development of Odisha.

Participating in the Felicitation Ceremony organised by WOS to celebrate the Birthday of WOS’s Chairman Kishore Dwibedi, Former Chief Information Commissioner of Chhattisgarh M.K.Raut emphasised that Odias world wide should think big and Diaspora’s bonding and brotherhood should continue to flourish.

Addressing the meeting the International Chairman of WOS Kishore Dwibedi declared that with the joining of Tanzania, Ethiopia and Germany Wos’s member Countries number has been increased to Seventy. Elaborating the future Agenda of World Odisha Society, Founder of WOS Dr. Arundhati Debi, said that in 2036 when Odisha State will be celebrating 100 years of formation, we should ensure of building a new, vibrant and Golden Odisha.

Attending the gathering hundreds of prominent leaders of Odia Diaspora and representatives of WOS from different countries stressed on the need of strengthening the Organisational structure of WOS, formulating Masterplan for 2036 and carrying on championing Odia Pride in the Cosmos with holding our heads high.

Badri Mahapatra from Ahmedabad, Purandar Mishra from Raipur and Paban Jain from New Delhi were felicitated during the occasion for their spectacular services in propagating Odishan Art, Culture and ethos in outside Odisha by building Jagannath temples. Other Celebrities who were felicitated through on and offline mode for their meritorious services to the Nation include Senior Bureaucrat M.K.Raut, Former Director of NTPC Kulamani Biswal, Famous Liver specialist and Founder of Wellness Organisation Sathi Dr Ashok Choudhury, Founder of BI Professional INC. Dhirendra Kar from U.S.A, Founder of Prabhu Publications from Canada Prashant Bhuyan, Renowned Odissi Dancer Purnashree Raut, Singapore based WOS’s Joint International Co – ordinator Banojini Nayak, Noted surgeon form Canada Dr Debkant Jena, President of India Japan Friendship Center Kunna Dash from Japan and President of Bhubaneswar based Kanchan Foundation Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra and Secretary Tapas Ranjan Mallick.

Proposing vote of thanks President of WOS’s India Chapter Dr Bipin Mishra expressed satisfaction over overwhelming participations of NRO’s from several countries and representatives of Pravasi Odia Associations in the Get – Together. At the end of the meeting Eminent Singers Anindita Das, Acharya Abhimanyu, Sachin Gaind and Swapnarani Rout enthralled the audiences with their scintillating musical numbers.

Vice – President of WOS’s Women’s Wing Reeta Patra and WoS’s Cultural General Secretary Kaveri Behera took the lead role in organising the Event.

Ace anchor Ipsa Pratibimbita Sadangi conducted the proceedings of the meeting smoothly. Ankit Maurya and Nandan Dwibedi managed the digital control room ably.

Prominent personalities present include President of Press Club of India Umakant Lakhera, Leading Lawyer Abani Sahu, C.A. Manoranjan Mohanty, Sudhir Dash, Dr Mukesh Jinara, Akshaya Mohanty, Bishwabhushan Sahoo and Prabir Sabat from U.S.A, Former President of Australia Odia Samaj Dr Nalini Pati, Anup Satpathy from Vizag, Khirod Jena from Chennai, Former Director AIIMS Dr R.C.Deka, Rabinarayan Behera, Ramkrushna Dash, Hrushikesh Patra, and Manasmita JenaNayak from Bhubaneswar, Amiya Mishra from U.A.E, Ajay Kumar Das from Gulf, Pradeep Rath from Abudhabi, Amit Kumar Rawal from Germany, Sibaranjan Biswal and Dr Jayashree Nanda from U.K., Dr. Sitansusekhar Nanda from South Korea, Senior Journalist Manas Banerjee,Priya Ranjan Dash, Sucharita Mohanty, Vinayak Das and Sangram Parhi, Nirmal Mishra and Jeet Pramanik from Mumbai, Laxminarayan Mishra from Bengaluru, Pushpanjali Barik from Kendrapada, Shrimant Biswal from Gurugram, Satyabrata Mohanty from Bhadrak, Pramod Patnaik from Nayagarh, Uma Kant Jena,Suryanarayan Mishra, Bibhu Sahoo, Bimal Bhal, Saroj Sahoo, Santosh Rout, Bishnu Pradhan, Patitapaban Patra, Priyatama Kar, Asit Kumar Kar, Gajendra Sahoo, Dr Nirmal Pattnaik, Pradyumna Sethi, Commander Jayant Panda and Gyana Jena.