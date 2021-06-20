World Odisha Society Hosts Midnight Homage Meet in Tapu Mishra’s Memory

Bhubaneswar: Glowing tributes paid to celebrated singer Tapu Mishra in an online international Memorial meeting. Hosted by World Odisha Society, The condolence Webinar was organised within half an hour of the death news flashed in Media. Lasted about two and half hours the livestreaming midnight session was attended by the representatives of Odia Samaj’s in different countries, prominent non- resident Odias from India and Abroad and several fans and followers of the late melody Queen of Odisha.

Presiding over the virtual prayer meeting, the Chairman of World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi, observed that with the passing away of Tapu Mishra a dazzling star has been extinguished from the Art and Cultural horizon of Odisha.

Offering his obituary through Video Conferencing, The president of Odisha Samaj U.A.E. Amiya Mishra described the untimely death of Tapu Mishra as the most Unfortunate incident. The president of roots of Odisha Foundation Sudhir Kumar Dash, commented that the void created by the departure of Tapu Mishra can never be fulfilled. Senior Journalist Sanjay Das expressed that the mishap can’t be conjurable in dream even. Dr. Tanmay Panda from Toronto described the abnormal death of Tapu as a irreparable loss of the State. Recalling the memory of Tapu’s visit to their country, Abu Dhabi Odia Samaj’s Vice President Siddharth Das paid rich tributes to her. Mentioning that an artist can never die the C.E.O. of Odissi Research Centre Sangita Gosain, pleaded for establishing suitable memorials in her name. Director of IIPM, Dr. Arundhati Debi claimed that Tapu has the dual qualification of being a Superb artist as well as a noble human being. Art connoisseur Kasturika Patnaik Characterised Tapu as a decent and innocent soul. Gujarat Odia Samaj Leader Badri Mahapatra said that he was damn impressed by the outstanding artistic expertise and excellence of Tapu Mishra. Usha Rout from London said that she was shell shocked by the sad demise of Tapu. Sanjay Agrawal from Odisha Forum Delhi, described Tapu as an exceptional budding artiste. Fame Litterateur Sujata Chowdhury said that Tapu’s sudden death has deeply shocked her. Recalling the Birth of Tapu in her sambalpur residence, Veteran vocalist Rita Satpathy said that Tapu was the Gift to her parents as a result of their penance. Founder of Smrutira Odisha Dr. Rajanikant Mishra proposed for the formation of a Foundation in her honour. Social Activist Shubhro Ray expressed his speechlessness over the severity of the tragedy. Popular Singer Anindita Das said that she got totally devastated by listening the bad news. Chairman of CANSA from Toronto, Dr. Sunanda Mishra Panda paid tearful tribute to Tapu. Administrator Braja Panda opined that Odisha lost an immensely talented artiste. Chairman of Vijayani Foundation Reeta Patra asserted that her loving sister Tapu has attained eternity. Saroj Samal from New Delhi maintained that there was magic in her golden voice. Young Music exponent Santosh Rout attributed her creative genius as par excellent. Chairman of Mahakankhya Foundation Pushpanjali Barik compared the shocking demise of Tapu Mishra as the setting of Sun in Mid Day. Comparing his long time family friend Tapu’s nature similar of as a Barbie Doll, Chairman of Gurugram based Ayushman Foundation Shrimant Biswal eulogised her unique child like qualities.

Noted Singers Anindita Das, Rita Satpathy, Pushpanjali Barik, Santosh Rout and Shrimant Biswal enthralled the audiences with their passionate musical homage to Tapu Mishra. Rita Satpathy, Badri Mahapatra and Siddharth Das proposed Vote of thanks

Prominent personalities present during the occasion include Sanjay Dalai from Dallas in USA, Pritish Dash from Dubai, Subas Sahoo from Bahrain, Pitambar Barik and Ahlaya Barik from Kolkata, Manoj Patra and Tapas Raj from Bengaluru, Sarada Prasad Mohapatra from Bhubaneswar, Dr. Bijay Kumar Maharana from Mumbai, Sanjeeb Barik from Ireland, Siba Ranjan Biswal and Uttam Tripathy from London.