On World Environment Day, 2024, Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSE&L), planted saplings in the PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, R.K. Puram Sec. 2, New Delhi, along with Shri Vipin Kumar, Additional Secretary, DoSE&L, and other senior officials from the Ministry and KVS. Shri Sanjay Kumar encouraged students to engage in plantation initiatives, contributing to land restoration, combating desertification and enhancing drought resilience.