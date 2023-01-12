Workshops, webinars to promote entrepreneurship held on Day 3 of Start up India Innovation Week

On Day 3 of the week-long Startup India Innovation Week, several events including webinars, workshops on promoting entrepreneurship were successfully conducted across the country.

Startup India organised a roundtable on Startups and Innovation with Central Government Ministries and Public Sector Undertaking, to build upon the existing policies of Ministries to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in India. Over 19 ministries and PSUs deliberated on opportunities, and the way ahead for the growth of Startup ecosystem in India.

Startup India hosted a webinar on the topic “Government as an Enabler of Innovation”. Webinar led by domain experts focused on the enabling role played by the government through regulatory reforms, procurement, and innovation scouting. The webinar can be viewed here:

IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre organised a workshop to support and empower women as business leaders. Over 250 women founders registered for the event.

TEEGlobal Accelerator for Innovation Network in Bengaluru in collaboration with Startup India, KITS and Startup Karnataka organized a Startup colloquium on the topic ‘Building a Sustainable Future’.

Technology Business Incubator (TBI), Thanjavur hosted a Physical Workshop on ‘Basics of IPR, Indian Patent Legislation and SIPP Scheme’. The Workshop covered trademarks, patents, trade secrets, layout design, industrial designs and copyrights.

Technology Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Society in Roorkee, Uttarakhand organized an event providing participants an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and best practices in the world of startups.

Ahmedabad University Support Foundation in partnership with eChai (A community) organised a physical panel discussion on the topic of “Finding initial customers for your Startup”. The speakers shared their startup journey and also shared insights on acquiring customers in the early stage of the journey.

AIC Raise Business Incubator Pvt Ltd in Coimbatore, is organising a three-day event, ‘Startup Odyssey,’. A knowledge sharing Webinar was hosted on ‘Steps to Build a Startup’, with a special focus on creating and validating an idea, building a business model, and fostering strategic partnerships. Over 200 students from over 10 colleges across Tamil Nadu, Pune and Odisha joined the event.