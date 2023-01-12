Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for The Month of November 2022

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

2. For the month of November 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 137.1. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of November 2022 stand at 122.7, 136.7 and 166.7 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

3. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 132.5 for Primary Goods, 99.1 for Capital Goods, 145.6 for Intermediate Goods and 159.6 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of November 2022. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 112.0 and 161.1 respectively for the month of November 2022.

4. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of November 2022 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of November 2022, the indices for October 2022 have undergone the first revision and those for August 2022 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for November 2022, the first revision for October 2022 and the final revision for August 2022 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 91 percent, 93 percent and 95 percent respectively.

6. Release of the Index for December 2022 will be on Friday, 10th February 2023.

Note: –

This Press release information is also available at the Website of the Ministry –http://www.mospi.gov.in Press release in Hindi follows and shall be available at: https://www.mospi.gov.in/hi/web/mospi/home

STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL (Base: 2011-12=100) Month Mining Manufacturing Electricity General (14.372472) (77.63321) (7.994318) (100) 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 Apr 107.6 116.6 124.6 131.6 174.0 194.5 126.1 134.5 May 108.3 120.4 111.5 134.6 161.9 199.9 115.1 137.8 Jun 105.5 113.7 121.2 136.8 169.1 196.9 122.8 138.3 Jul 104.6 101.1 131.0 135.0 184.7 188.9 131.5 134.4 Aug 103.6 99.6 131.9 131.3 188.7 191.3 132.4 131.5 Sep 95.1 100.0 131.9 134.8 167.9 187.4 129.5 134.0 Oct 109.8 112.5 136.4 128.3 167.3 169.3 135.0 129.3 Nov* 111.8 122.7 128.9 136.7 147.9 166.7 128.0 137.1 Dec 120.4 139.8 162.5 138.8 Jan 124.9 139.2 165.6 139.3 Feb 123.3 129.9 160.8 131.4 Mar 144.4 145.3 191.0 148.8 Average Apr-Nov 105.8 110.8 127.2 133.6 170.2 186.9 127.6 134.6 Growth over the corresponding period of previous year# Nov* 4.9 9.7 0.3 6.1 2.1 12.7 1.0 7.1 Apr-Nov 18.2 4.7 18.7 5.0 10.2 9.8 17.6 5.5 * Figures for Nov 2022 are Quick Estimates. Note: Indices for the months of Aug’22 and Oct’22 incorporate updated production data. #The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT II: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL) (Base: 2011-12=100) Industry code Description Weight Index Cumulative Index Percentage growth # Nov’21 Nov’22* Apr-Nov* Nov’22* Apr-Nov* 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 130.1 143.0 117.9 122.0 9.9 3.5 11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 85.2 92.2 82.8 104.4 8.2 26.1 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 96.5 91.7 83.7 87.8 -5.0 4.9 13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 117.9 107.3 116.8 107.5 -9.0 -8.0 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 133.8 118.2 124.3 128.4 -11.7 3.3 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 94.9 93.0 99.0 93.9 -2.0 -5.2 16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 104.3 103.8 101.4 106.0 -0.5 4.5 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 79.7 77.9 81.8 82.7 -2.3 1.1 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 72.1 88.0 68.5 89.9 22.1 31.2 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 129.0 116.4 116.7 124.9 -9.8 7.0 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 118.1 125.4 120.6 130.2 6.2 8.0 21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 227.2 249.8 226.4 205.6 9.9 -9.2 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 97.6 103.1 103.7 104.4 5.6 0.7 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 109.1 130.7 120.1 130.9 19.8 9.0 24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 175.7 189.9 171.8 184.4 8.1 7.3 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 80.2 86.8 83.3 86.1 8.2 3.4 26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 125.6 129.4 132.4 142.8 3.0 7.9 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 106.3 107.6 106.8 95.8 1.2 -10.3 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 91.0 109.9 99.5 109.5 20.8 10.1 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 93.3 114.0 90.8 113.8 22.2 25.3 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 106.1 131.6 112.1 130.2 24.0 16.1 31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 180.0 208.3 158.5 212.4 15.7 34.0 32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 67.4 76.2 88.3 90.5 13.1 2.5 05 Mining 14.3725 111.8 122.7 105.8 110.8 9.7 4.7 10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 128.9 136.7 127.2 133.6 6.1 5.0 35 Electricity 7.9943 147.9 166.7 170.2 186.9 12.7 9.8 General Index 100.00 128.0 137.1 127.6 134.6 7.1 5.5 * Figures for November 2022 are Quick Estimates. #The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020 STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED (Base :2011-12=100) Primary goods Capital goods Intermediate goods Infrastructure/ Construction goods Consumer durables Consumer non-durables Month (34.048612) (8.223043) (17.221487) (12.338363) (12.839296) (15.329199) 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 Apr 126.5 139.5 79.0 88.5 139.6 149.5 144.0 149.7 103.3 110.7 140.0 138.9 May 122.8 144.7 61.9 94.9 129.1 151.7 129.5 153.3 71.6 113.9 135.6 137.5 Jun 122.4 139.3 81.2 104.4 132.7 146.6 137.9 150.8 100.1 125.3 141.8 145.9 Jul 128.5 131.7 92.4 97.1 143.7 149.0 144.4 151.3 118.7 121.4 145.9 141.7 Aug 127.2 129.4 91.1 95.0 144.7 146.6 148.3 152.8 121.6 116.2 148.3 134.9 Sep 117.3 128.4 93.3 103.9 142.9 145.4 145.0 156.2 131.0 126.8 147.3 138.0 Oct 128.5 131.1 89.8 88.3 147.2 143.3 153.6 155.3 129.5 106.5 149.7 129.7 Nov* 126.5 132.5 82.1 99.1 141.3 145.6 141.5 159.6 106.6 112.0 147.9 161.1 Dec 133.7 92.9 151.8 154.0 122.5 161.6 Jan 136.5 94.9 153.5 158.9 118.5 154.4 Feb 130.8 94.5 143.7 152.0 112.9 137.6 Mar 153.2 111.8 156.6 169.5 128.9 150.3 Average Apr-Nov 125.0 134.6 83.9 96.4 140.2 147.2 143.0 153.6 110.3 116.6 144.6 141.0 Growth over the corresponding period of previous year# Nov* 3.5 4.7 -2.6 20.7 2.1 3.0 3.1 12.8 -5.7 5.1 -0.8 8.9 Apr-Nov 13.2 7.7 29.3 14.9 24.1 5.0 27.6 7.4 24.6 5.7 6.1 -2.5 * Figures for November 2022 are Quick Estimates. Note: Indices for the months of Aug’22 and Oct’22 incorporate updated production data. #The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT IV: MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL) (Base: 2011-12=100) Ind Description Weight Dec-21 Jan-22 Feb-22 Mar-22 Apr-22 May-22 Jun-22 Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 Nov-22 code 10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 151.8 145.1 139.9 150.5 132.7 122.7 117.0 113.2 118.1 114.7 114.4 143.0 11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 92.0 91.5 94.4 116.1 118.2 126.2 119.5 102.0 91.8 95.8 89.1 92.2 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 101.8 108.2 79.9 107.3 85.4 87.9 113.0 72.2 75.8 94.9 81.4 91.7 13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 124.9 122.6 113.0 118.5 114.1 111.5 107.8 107.2 105.2 104.5 102.1 107.3 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 161.8 154.7 155.0 191.7 129.4 142.4 156.9 134.4 117.8 124.5 103.8 118.2 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 111.6 101.6 103.2 113.8 106.4 99.0 95.9 99.2 89.5 91.1 76.9 93.0 16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 115.2 106.0 112.5 118.2 106.2 113.1 112.0 111.2 101.5 105.8 94.1 103.8 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 81.4 82.1 78.8 86.1 86.4 86.3 82.6 84.9 82.7 81.7 79.4 77.9 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 87.4 80.7 76.6 88.3 84.2 88.5 99.7 96.6 88.2 90.4 83.3 88.0 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 129.6 130.4 120.3 139.2 131.1 134.4 129.3 126.4 119.5 119.0 122.7 116.4 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 125.9 124.9 115.3 121.1 123.3 135.6 133.5 137.2 131.9 132.3 122.7 125.4 21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 237.5 223.3 186.3 201.0 191.1 188.0 216.5 217.9 192.7 202.5 186.5 249.8 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 102.7 105.2 100.9 109.0 104.9 105.1 105.1 106.2 103.8 105.4 101.6 103.1 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 133.0 141.5 134.0 154.3 137.0 134.4 142.6 126.9 123.9 126.9 124.4 130.7 24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 185.4 191.6 180.0 199.2 180.1 186.2 175.2 182.6 185.9 184.7 190.6 189.9 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 95.8 88.5 91.0 97.9 77.9 83.2 91.1 86.6 80.5 104.3 78.4 86.8 26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 188.4 186.0 139.8 186.5 126.7 122.5 180.6 142.2 144.1 163.1 133.9 129.4 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 109.9 93.5 90.3 94.3 91.5 98.3 93.5 99.4 92.0 99.6 84.8 107.6 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 104.3 101.8 103.1 128.0 99.5 105.9 115.5 113.6 112.0 120.8 98.6 109.9 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 97.7 104.8 107.8 115.0 108.8 110.9 115.2 119.2 114.7 117.1 110.2 114.0 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 108.9 121.6 111.1 127.0 107.1 118.3 140.8 126.7 134.8 154.6 127.5 131.6 31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 215.4 190.4 198.4 232.4 203.9 205.8 208.2 213.1 238.8 225.6 195.5 208.3 32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 103.5 92.3 95.4 126.1 91.9 79.6 95.7 90.5 99.3 111.2 79.4 76.2 5 Mining 14.3725 120.4 124.9 123.3 144.4 116.6 120.4 113.7 101.1 99.6 100.0 112.5 122.7 10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 139.8 139.2 129.9 145.3 131.6 134.6 136.8 135.0 131.3 134.8 128.3 136.7 35 Electricity 7.9943 162.5 165.6 160.8 191.0 194.5 199.9 196.9 188.9 191.3 187.4 169.3 166.7 General Index 100.0 138.8 139.3 131.4 148.8 134.5 137.8 138.3 134.4 131.5 134.0 129.3 137.1 Note: The figures for Sep’22, Oct’22 and Nov’22 are provisional

The Indices are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020