Workshop on Integrated Sample Survey Held for State and District Nodal Officers of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh

A workshop cum training on Integrated Sample Survey (ISS) for State/District Nodal officer of Himachal Pradesh and UT of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh was conducted on 6th June 2024 at Leh, Ladakh.  The workshop cum training programme was inaugurated Sh Jagat Hazarika, Advisor (Statistics), D/o Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India.

The objectives of the workshop cum training program are to update the State and District Nodal Officers on the eLISS application, identify critical data gaps, and propose suitable measures to ensure accurate reporting of major livestock product data from States and Union Territories.

In this workshop, Shri V. P. Singh, Director (AHS) DAHD, GoI, Dr. Mohd Iqbal, Director, Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries Departments UT of Ladakh , Dr Altaf Ahmad Laway , Director , AHD, Kashmir , State/District Nodal Officers of the Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh & Ladakh & representative of ICAR-IASRI were present.

