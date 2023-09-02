Woman stripped, paraded naked in Rajasthan village by husband; 6 police teams formed to nab accused

A woman was paraded naked in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district. The incident came to light after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media.



The incident took place at Nichalkota village of the district.



Both the victim and the accused belong to a tribal community, officials said on Friday, adding that the victim’s former father-in-law and his family members are the accused in the case.



“As soon as the information was received, the Superintendent of Police (SP) along with the Deputy SP and other police officer immediately reached the spot,” they said.



SP Amit Kumar said that FIR has been registered and six teams have been formed to detain the accused.



Taking cognizance of the incident, the state government instructed Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, ADG Crime Dinesh M.N. to visit Pratapgarh and take swift action in the case.



The DGP has asked the police to immediately arrest the accused.



Reacting over the incident, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia said: “Soul trembles after watching the video of misbehaviour with a tribal woman in Pratapgarh. The morale of the criminals is so high that they are openly making videos of the crime.”



Poonia urged the state government to punish the culprits “so harshly that even the thought of committing such crimes trigger fear in the minds of the criminals”.



