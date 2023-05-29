With 20 lakh+ styles from 6000 brands, Myntra’s EORS-18 set to attract 15mn new visitors from non-metros alone

Bengaluru : The 18th edition of Myntra’s biannual End of Reason Sale (EORS), India’s biggest fashion shopping carnival is all set to enthrall millions in the country, from June 1, with more than 20 lakh fashion, beauty and lifestyle products from over 6000 leading international, domestic and D2C brands. The event is bigger and better than previous editions, both in terms of its scale and the kind of shopping experience it will provide to customers. EORS 18 is poised to offer unprecedented value offers by brands across categories like fashion, beauty and lifestyle. The company is geared to handle 9 lakh concurrent users at peak. Myntra’s more than 17000 MENSA network of Kirana partners will play an important role in enabling a seamless delivery of orders across the country.

What should shoppers look out for?

Categories which are expected to see heightened traction from consumers during EORS 18 include Men’s Casual Wear, Women’s Ethnic, Women’s Western wear, Beauty and Personal Care, Watches and Wearables, Home and Furnishing, Summer Essentials, Work wear and Kids wear. The platform has also amped-up its categories like sports footwear, home and furnishing and accessories for customers to explore new selections in the lifestyle space. Myntra has strengthened its Luxe segment with selections from globally renowned brands such as Prada, Ralph and Lauren and DKNY, which are a part of ‘EORS Specials’.

As a part of ‘EORS Specials’, Myntra onboarded Converse Footwear ahead of EORS, scaled up collections from Nike Jordans, Air Force and Dunks. Customers will also be able to buy unique celebrity lines such as Puma X Anuska, Club Originals, Tapsee X Reebok, Puma colorblocked styles.

As the preferred destination for leading global brands to connect with Indian consumers, Myntra has trendy selections from brands like FCUK, bebe, Kenneth Cole, BoohooMAN that are going to win hearts of fashion forward customers. Some of the other homegrown brands from House of Brands that will woo customers are HRX, Anouk, Roadster among others.

With ~2 lakh styles in the home section, EORS will give access to customers with the best of collections across home furnishing, kitchen and decor from leading brands like Spaces, Trident, D Décor, Raymond, Milton, Cello, Wonderchef, Home Center, H&M, Home Town, Marks & Spencer, JC Collection etc.

The watches and wearables category is seeing good traction and this EORS customers will be spoilt for choice with international collections as well as collections from leading consumer tech brands. EORS 18 will have a whopping 20000+ products in this category from across 300+ leading global, domestic and fashion brands. CK, Hugo, Boss, Lacoste and Titan in the watches category while wearable brands like Oneplus, Nothing, Boat among many others are expected to drive demand for the category during the event. The event will give access to a wide selection of trendy and fresh styles from leading global brands at never seen before deals.

Talking about the 18th edition of the EORS, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, “The End of Reason Sale has turned into an event that fashion enthusiasts wait for with bated breath. The popularity of the event constantly motivates us to innovate for our customers who look forward to taking their style quotient higher with every edition. The brands on our platform have curated top notch selections and ensured customers get a wide selection across categories. Our effort has been to ensure every customer cohort, be it GenZ or millennials, or our customers from T2&3 cities, or beauty enthusiasts get enthralled by unmatched offers and have a delightful shopping experience through the pioneering tech enhancements and features on Myntra. The presence of superstars like Shah Rukh in our EORS films further builds resonance with this shopping extravaganza across age groups and geographies.”

Differentiated shopping experience of Beauty and Personal Care products

The beauty and personal care category will showcase over 83,000 products across 1450+ leading global,domestic and D2C brands. Lakme, Etude, Good Glam, Clinique, MAC, Arata, Pilgrim, NYX Professional Makeup, Forest Essentials, Lovechild, Sebastian Professional, Olaplex and Dyson are some of the brands that will have compelling offers at play this EORS 18. Myntra Beauty has recorded a 100% increase in its selection from the previous summer edition of the EORS and continues to see traction from both metros and non-metros.

Ethnic Fashion for all:

EORS 18 will present more than 1.2 lakh styles from over 1000 ethnic wear brands with a focus on driving ethnic fashion for all through differentiated on app experiences such as Runway Icons and FWD and offer never seen before value to customers. Some of the key labels and brands to look out for include Anouk, Sangria, Vishudh, Inddus, biba, w, Libas, Varanga and many more. Customers will be delighted with the offerings on kurtas and sarees by brands like Vishudh, Pantaloons, Pothys and Kalamandir Sarees as well as designer labels like Koskii, Ambraee, Rustorange and Aachho among others.

Lots in store for GenZ:

Young shoppers, an important cohort for Myntra, will be able to shop from Myntra’s recently launched fwd, a first-of-its-kind differentiated in-app holistic shopping experience with selection comprising 65000+ styles from over 500 leading brands like Hersheinbox, bostreet, Sassafras, Street 9 and TokyoTalkies among others. With selections at affordable prices, frequent drops with latest trends across apparel, and footwear for men and women, Myntra fwd is poised to be a key attraction with its value offering this EORS. Myntra expects to add 10 million Gen-Zers to its customer base by the next 2 years, adding to its ~8.6mn strong Gen-Z customers base from 2022.

fwd brings the most young and trendy styles with fresh and frequent drops across apparel, footwear and accessories for men and women.

Rise of D2C brands:

Fashion customers with a niche taste appreciate collections by D2C brands and to cater to this demand, EORS 18 will have a selection of 1 lakh+ Styles from 200+ homegrown D2C brands with unique value proposition in mass premium and premium segments. Some of the leading brands in this segment are The Souled store, Rare Rabbit, Damensch, Achho, Suta, Minimalist, Sugar and Arata among many others.

Unique offers for customers:

Early Access to the EORS and perks only for Myntra Insiders on 31st May

Grand Opening offers that will be valid from 00 hours to 2 am on June 1, 2023

Delightful offers running at every hour

Daily limited time deals through the day for the best value in Deal O’ Clock, Happy hour, jackpot deals and more

‘Myntra Showstopper’ will have the best fashion selection across GenZ trends, global and D2C brands, sneakers, premium, ethnicwear and gadgets. As part of Showstopper, during EORS, customers can experience a unique theme around fashion and beauty for each day. Over 30 new launches from leading international, domestic and D2C brands.

Bank offers that customers can avail during EORS 18:

ICICI and Kotak Bank Offer Callout (Combined Strip): 10% Instant Discount*

ICICI Bank Individual Strip: 10% Instant Discount* on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

Kotak Bank Individual Strip: 10% Instant Discount* on Kotak Credit and Debit Cards

Paytm: Get Assured Cashback on Paytm Wallet and Postpaid

(*TnC)

Tech innovations enhancing the shopping experience:

Ahead of EORS-18, Myntra has rolled out new features on its app which will elevate customer shopping experience. The vernacular search feature is set to enable customers to search for their choicest products in 11 different languages including Hindi. The newly launched MyStylist and MyFashionGPT will help customers discover products easily and with styling their looks. Tools like the Virtual Try-On, Product Finder, AI Skin & Hair Analyzer, among many others will play a pivotal role in providing a delightful shopping experience.

Catering to the Non-metro trends:

This Myntra EORS is on track to welcome 15 million new visitors from non metros flanking the platform. To cater to the growing demand, the company has partnered with brands that are popular in these regions and is well poised to meet the evolving needs of the customers.

Consumer engagement & marketing initiatives:

The brand campaign for the 18th edition of Myntra’s marquee bi-annual fashion festival, the End of Reason Sale (EORS) has been strategically designed to strongly convey the EORS’ values, and propositions while enabling customers to ‘Save on Fashion’. With Shah Rukh Khan as the face of EROS-18, Myntra aims to tap into his larger-than-life personality as one of the biggest film stars appreciated and loved across the country. Shah Rukh Khan, stands among the few iconic celebrities whose popularity knows no boundaries and transcends age groups. On the social commerce front, there are 100+ live sessions planned on Myntra’s M-Live, augmenting visibility and representing the slew of leading brands on offer. The live sessions will be hosted by India’s biggest social media stars, and widely-admired content creators, such as, Varun Sood, Baseer Ali, Akash Choudhary, Ritvi Shah and Gaurav Kumar, among others.

Last-mile delivery

During this edition of EORS, Myntra’s acclaimed Kirana partners, providing critical support in the delivery process during the event, are geared to handle ~12 lakh shipments at peak. Myntra’s vast network of delivery partners will cater to 19000 pin codes. This symbiotic model allows the Kirana partners an additional source of income, owing to the increased scale of orders involved during the EORS. Myntra will also efficiently utilize all its Forward Distribution Centres (FDCs) for a smoother, hassle-free delivery process during and after EORS.