Winter Assembly Parliament: Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) based system has been implemented along stretches of Delhi-Meerut Expressway reducing congestion along National Highways

New Delhi : With implementation of Electronic Fee Collection System, traffic congestion at fee plazas has been reduced significantly. In order to eliminate any congestion along National Highways, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working on implementation of barrierless user fee collection system based on advanced technologies. NHAI has appointed a consultant agency for detailed study on Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology.

A pilot implementation of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) based system has been implemented along stretches of Delhi-Meerut Expressway. In this system, applicable user fees is deducted from FASTag based on the entry and exit of the vehicles as captured by ANPR cameras installed at various entry and exit locations.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.