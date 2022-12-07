Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari says, The prototypes / components of electric vehicles are tested by the test agencies notified under Rule 126 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for compliance to standards notified by this Ministry

New Delhi : The prototypes / components of electric vehicles are tested by the test agencies notified under Rule 126 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for compliance to standards notified by this Ministry. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways vide S.O. 4567(E) dated 28th September, 2022 has brought amendment to the Automotive Industry Standards, AIS:156 [Specific requirements for L (a motor vehicle less than four wheels and quadricycle) category electric power train vehicles] and AIS:038 (Rev 2) [Specific Requirements for M Category, (a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passenger) N Category (a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods) Electric Power Train Vehicles] to prescribe Technical Requirements for Traction Battery of L, M and N Category of Electric Power Train Vehicles. The said Amendments are applicable from

1st December, 2022 and some clauses of these AIS standards will be effective from 31st March, 2023.

The Ministry had issued the draft notification, vide G.S.R 659(E) dated 25th August 2022, for the requirements of Conformity of Production (COP), in respect of all categories of Electric vehicles including Quadricycles, E- rickshaws, two wheelers, and four wheelers.

In order to reduce cost of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing for electric vehicles in the country, the Government on 12th May, 2021 approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for manufacturing of Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country. The total outlay of the scheme is Rs. 18,100 Crore for a period of 5 years. The scheme envisages to establish a competitive ACC battery manufacturing set up in the country (50 GWh). Additionally, 5GWh of niche ACC technologies is also covered under the Scheme. The scheme proposes a production linked subsidy based on applicable subsidy per KWh and percentage of value addition achieved on actual sales made by the manufacturers who set up production units.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, vide letter dated 12th August, 2020, has also advised all States and Union Territories that vehicles without batteries can be sold and registered based on the type approval certificate issued by the Test Agency. It was further clarified that as per Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) 1989, there is no need to specify the Make/ Type or any other details of the Battery for the purpose of Registration.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.