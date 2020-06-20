Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over east & northeast India during next 4-5 days

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

♦ The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore,Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur and Bahraich.

♦ Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh andUttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand during 22nd & 23rd June and into entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana,Chandigarh & Delhi, most parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh andsome parts of Rajasthan during 24th & 25th June.

♦ The trough at mean sea level now runs from central Pakistan to eastcentral Bay of Bengal across south Punjab, Haryana,south Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, north coastal Odisha and northwest Bay of Bengal extending upto 0.9 km above mean sealevel. The cyclonic circulation over southeast Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood persists and now seen at 1.5 km above mean sealevel. Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely tocontinue over east & northeast India during next 4-5 days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated withisolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during next 5 days and isolated heavy falls arelikely over Vidarbha during 21st-23rd June. Rainfall activity over plains of Northwest India is likely to increase from 23rdJune. Isolated falls are likely to commence over the region from 23rd June.

