Why some can stay while others have to leave?’ is the universal question we want to ask through ‘Any Day Now’: Antti Rautava, writer of IFFI 52 International Competition Film

New Delhi : Any Day Now aims to show – the person, the human being – not just their count where they are labelled as ‘refugees’ as we see in the media. It poses the universal question as why some can stay while others have to leave: These were the words by writer Antti Rautava of IFFI 52 international competition film Any Day Now, which as per the writer makes a sincere effort to send across the message that ‘refugee’ is not an identity.

Antti Rautava said so while attending a press conference on the side-lines of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India, being held in Goa in a hybrid format, during November 20 – 28, and 2021.The film has been screened in the International Competition Category of the festival.

Directed by Hamy Ramezan, Any Day Now tells the story of thirteen year- old boy Ramin Mehdipour and his Iranian family, who have been living in a refugee centre in Finland under the danger of getting deported at any moment as their asylum application gets rejected.