Wholesale price of Tomato decreases after Government intervention; Govt. to sell tomatoes at Rs 80 from today

New Delhi: There has been a decrease in the wholesale prices of tomatoes due to the intervention of Government to sell it at concessional rate of Rupees 90 per kg, at several locations in the country where the prices were ruling exceptionally high.

After a re-assessment of the situation from across 500 plus points in the country, it has been decided to sell it at Rupees Eighty (80) per kg from today Sunday July 16th, 2023. Sales have started today at several points each in Delhi, NOIDA, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur and Arrah through NAFED and NCCF. It will be expanded to more cities from tomorrow depending upon the prevailing market prices at such locations.

Government of India is committed to provide relief to the consumers.