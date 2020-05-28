Wet spell over Northwest & central India during 28th to 31st May 2020

New Delhi:Heat Wave to Severe Heat Wave conditions prevailing over Plains of Northwest and Central India are likely to abate from tomorrow, the 29 May 2020. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon during next 48 hours. According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department:

A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over east Afghanistan & adjoining Pakistan in mid tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood and an east-west trough runs across northern planes in lower tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm are very likely over Western Himalaya Region (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit–Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) & adjoining plains of Northwest India during 28th to 31st May, 2020 and isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers likely over Madhya Pradesh during the same period.

Isolated thunderstorm along with lightning, hail, squall/gusty winds likely over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during 28th-31st May and duststorm/thunderstorm/squally winds very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during 28th to 30th May.

Due to above mentioned weather scenario, the Heat Wave to Severe Heat Wave conditions prevailing over Plains of Northwest and Central India are likely to abate from tomorrow, the 29 May 2020.

Meanwhile, some observations/inferences made by the IMD are as follows:

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin

area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area during next 48 hours.

♦ In view of likely formation of a Low Pressure Area over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea around 31st May, conditions are likely to become favourable for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around 1st June, 2020.

♦ The low pressure area over Westcentral Arabian Sea and associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric level persists. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over the same region during next 48 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards towards south Oman & east Yemen coast during next 72 hours.

♦ The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over east Afghanistan & adjoining Pakistan between 5.8 & 7.6 km above mean sea level persists.

♦ The cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan & neighbourhood extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

♦ The trough extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level from Vidarbha to interior Tamil Nadu across Telangana and Rayalseema persists.

♦ The cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Sri Lanka coast between 3.1 & 4.5 km above mean sea level persists.

♦ The eastwest trough from Punjab to north Chhattisgarh across Haryana, northeast Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level persists.

♦ The cyclonic circulation over south Assam & neighbourhood extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level persists.

♦ The cyclonic circulation at 5.8 km above mean sea level over southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Maldives area persists.

