Well Marked Low pressure area over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea & Lakshadweep area: Pre-Cyclone Watch for south Gujarat-north Maharashtra coasts

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Specialised Meteorology Centre/Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (Evening observations/inferences):

(1) The low pressure area over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea & Lakshadweep area lay as well marked low pressure area over the same region at 1730 hours IST of today, the 31st May, 2020. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 12 hours and likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over Eastcentral Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till 02nd June Morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around 03rd June Morning.

(2) The Depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen moved westwards with a speed of 09 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 31st May, 2020 near latitude 17.0°N and longitude 53.0°E, about 110 km west of Salalah (Oman) and 120 km northeast of Al-Ghaydah (Yemen). It is very likely to maintain the intensity of Depression during next 12 hours and weaken gradually thereafter. It is very likely to move slowly west-southwestwards during next 24 hours.

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall:

Under the influence of the first system, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Lakshadweep area, Kerala and coastal Karnataka till 1st June. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over south Konkan & Goa on 31st May and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 01st June. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan & Goa on 02nd June and over south Konkan & Goa on 03rd June.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra on 03rd & 04th June.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over south Gujarat state, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli on 03rd June and with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over south Gujarat state, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and on 04th June.

Wind warning

Squally wind, speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph, very likely to prevail over Southeast & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along & off Kerala coast during next 48 hours. It will gradually increase becoming Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over eastcentral Arabian Sea & and along and off Karnataka- south Maharashtra coasts from 2nd June morning and further becoming 90-100 kmph gusting 110 kmph over eastcentral and northeast Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra & Gujarat coasts from 3rd morning.

Squally wind, speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph, very likely to prevail over westcentral Arabian Sea along & off South Oman – Yemen coasts during next 24 hours.

(iii) Sea condition

The Sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over Southeast & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area during next 24 hours. It would become very rough to High over eastcentral & southeast Arabian Sea and along & off Karnataka- south Maharashtra coasts from 2nd June and High to very high over eastcentral and northeast Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra & Gujarat coasts from 3rd June.

The sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over westcentral Arabian Sea along & off South Oman – Yemen coasts during next 24 hours.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along & off Kerala coast till 2nd June; eastcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Karnataka coast till 3rd June ; eastcentral Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra coast and northeast Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat coast during 3rd – 4th June. Fishermen out at Sea are advised to return to coasts by today, the 31st May.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into Westcentral Arabian Sea along & off South Oman – Yemen coasts during next 24 hours.

Kindly visit www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in and www.mausam.imd.gov.in for updates on the system.

Meanwhile,

♦ Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives­Comorin area, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

