Weekend restrictions imposed at Sonamarg tourist destination

GANDERBAL : The District Administration Ganderbal today issued an order citing that on 17th, 18th and 24th, 25th July, 2021 (Saturday-Sunday) only such persons/tourists shall be allowed to proceed towards Sonamarg who possess a proof of confirmed booking in the hotels of Sonamarg and no day picnickers shall be allowed to visit Sonamarg on the above mentioned dates.

The order has been issued in view of a large number of local tourists thronging to Sonamarg tourist destination especially on weekends which poses danger of resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in view of possible violation of COVID appropriate behavior.

Besides, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kangan has also reported that unrestricted and unabated influx of tourists and day picnickers to Sonamarg may seriously undermine COVID-19 mitigation effort put in place by the administration.

The order further reads that in view of mentioned circumstances and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection at tourist destinations, it is necessary to take some immediate measures.

The order also reads that CEO, Sonamarg Development Authority shall conduct an awareness programme for all hoteliers so that they are sensitized to adopt Covid appropriate Behavior besides, SDPO Kangan and Dy. SP Traffic Ganderbal shall establish nakas at Kangan, Gund and Gagangeer so as to allow only Kargil traffic and bonafide people with proof of advance hotel booking to move towards Sonamarg.

Furthermore, the order reads that SSP Ganderbal, SDM, Kangan and SDPO Kangan shall ensure implementation of order in letter and spirit and any violation of the above directions will, therefore, lead to prosecution under section 51 of the Disaster Management Act-2005.