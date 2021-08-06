We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that we narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. He also said that we will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team.

We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team.”