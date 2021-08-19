Vriksharopan Abhiyaan-2021: MCL to plant 2.5 lakh saplings

Sambalpur: Going extensively for increasing the green cover, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) will plant 2.5 lakh saplings over 150 hectare land in and around coal mining areas of Odisha.

About 25,000 saplings of fruit-bearing trees were planted in and around coal mines on Thursday as Hon’ble Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi launched Vriksharopan Abhiyan-2021 virtually in the presence of Hon’ble Union MoS Coal, Mines & Railways Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve.

Mr P K Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, planted the first sapling to mark the beginning of Vriksharopan Abhiyan-2021 at MCL as company conducted plantation drive at 19 different locations in Ib Valley coalfields and Talcher coalfields.

Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning) and Mr PK Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer, joined the CMD for plantation drive at company headquarters.

Since inception in 1992, MCL has planted 6.1 million trees in and around its command area in Odisha.

India’s coal sector has been taking several innovative initiatives to promote sustainable mining. Further, coal companies are also aiming to achieve carbon neutrality through various environment-friendly measures such as extensive plantation and adoption of clean coal technologies.