Volunteers and NGOs to be involved in management of Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: A spokesperson of Health department said that keeping in view the importance of volunteer groups and NGOs it has been decided to expand the scope of services of these organisations during this Covid-19 pandemic by setting up help desks and other activities at various levels across the State.



The services of volunteers and NGOs can be utilised at various stages starting right after sampling. These volunteers and NGOs can help the Covid positive patients and their contacts by facilitating their consultation with a doctor using e-Sanjeevani OPD app, guiding them on home isolation protocols, post Covid protocols and for following the Covid appropriate behaviour. He added that they can also volunteer to facilitate the hospitalization of the sick Covid positive patients.



He informed that in case of any death of a Covid positive patient, the services of NGOs and volunteers can be utilised for helping in arranging vehicles, sensitising the family on cremation protocol and arranging PPE kits, masks, sanitizers and bags for disposal of biomedical waste generated after cremation. Body bags, PPE kits, masks and other required protective material would be available at the nearest Primary Health Centers for the cremation of Covid-19 home isolation patients and directions to this effect have been issued to all the Chief Medical Officers.



He further added that in case the family members are positive and isolated, the volunteers and NGOs can help in arranging day to day supplies for the families and also facilitate the e-Sanjeevani consultation, if required. He urged all the NGOs and the volunteers who wish to come forward for this service that they should ensure that they are adequately trained and sensitised on Covid Appropriate Behaviour, home isolation protocols, post Covid protocols and other necessary information and approach the respective District Administrations for lending their help in this time of need.





