Voices of India – Top Moments of 2021 on Koo

New Delhi: National, December 24, 2021: India is the coming together of people who speak multiple languages, celebrate their unique cultures and thoughts, while heralding and being proud of a core identity of being ‘Indian’. As a micro-blogging platform which empowers every Indian to express themselves freely online in a language of their choice, the Koo App releases a first-of-its-kind ‘Voices of India’ Report – which unravels unique insights into how Indians across linguistic diversities think, feel and express themselves on topics relevant to them. It showcases the diversity which exists in the thought-processes of people from different regions, and how various language communities celebrate their regional heroes. ‘Voices of India’ reiterates that although India is culturally diverse, all Indians share a common need to express themselves online – in their mother tongue.

2021 was a year when Indians had the opportunity to actively express themselves online in their mother tongue. From an English-only approach, digital expression garnered a flavor across Indian languages as users took to Koo to converse, connect and engage on topics of regional and national interests.

Here’s a peek into what Indians liked and Kooed most this year:

Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s poetic words in Hindi on the hypocrisy of people was one of the most liked Koos on the platform.

The second wave of Covid-19 in April and May witnessed considerable traction on the Koo App – as the platform launched a slew of initiatives and an automated tab which made it easier for people to find leads for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and plasma donors.

The Tokyo2020 Summer Olympics trended on the platform as users celebrated the stunning victories of athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Meerabai Chanu, Ravi Dahiya, PV Sindhu and others. Sports garnered significant traction on the platform, with five of the most talked events on Koo being – Tokyo2020, T20 World Cup 2021, T20 WC final, Paralympics and the India vs Pakistan World Cup encounter.

Moreover, Neeraj Chopra and Virat Kohli were the toast of Koo – the most mentioned celebrities across languages on the platform. Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was heralded for his splendid performance in the Games, while Virat Kohli found considerable support from fans on the platform when he announced his decision to quit captaincy in the shorter formats of cricket.

In the Hindi language community, Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu trended as fans overwhelmingly supported her victory in the Games. The passing away of legendary Bollywood superstar Dilip Kumar had Koosters offering condolences in large numbers.

Among Marathi users on the Koo App, mucormycosis or the black fungus trended on the platform during the Covid-19 second wave – with users alerting others in their community about the spread of the disease and preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Telugu users on the Koo App revealed their love for cinema as SS Rajamouli’s RRR trended on the platform.

The tragic demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar witnessed an outpouring of love by Kannada speakers on the platform. The late Puneeth Rajkumar was the most mentioned celebrity among the Kannada community.

As a platform which democratizes the voices of Indians, the Koo App is currently available in 10 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Tamil, Assamese, Gujarati, Punjabi and English. It recently attained the milestone of 20 million downloads and is poised to reach 100 million downloads in the next one year’s time.