India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 141 Cr

Vaccine injection. Syringe with medicine in the hands of a doctor in blue gloves. Prophylaxis and treatment of infectious and viral diseases. Inoculation against influenza. Vaccination against rabies.

New Delhi : With the administration of 66,09,113 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 141 Cr (1,41,01,26,404) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,49,64,300 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

HCWs

 1st Dose 1,03,86,851
2nd Dose 96,75,320
 

FLWs

 1st Dose 1,83,84,748
2nd Dose 1,68,24,869
 

Age Group 18-44 years

 1st Dose 49,24,32,222
2nd Dose 31,18,78,657
 

Age Group 45-59 years

 1st Dose 19,28,71,451
2nd Dose 14,50,15,710
 

Over 60 years

 1st Dose 12,04,64,476
2nd Dose 9,21,92,100
Total 1,41,01,26,404

The recovery of 7,286 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,42,23,263.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40%, highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 58 days now.

7,189 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload presently at 77,032 is lowest in 579 days. Active cases constitute 0.22% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,12,195 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 67.10 Cr (67,10,51,627) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.60% remains less than 1% for the last 41 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.65%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 82 days and below 3% for 117 consecutive days now.

