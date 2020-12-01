Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board flags off 40th 6,000 HP Electric Loco from Banaras Loco Works (BLW), Varanasi

Varanasi: Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi, has surpassed it’s own record of manufacturing 31 electric locomotives in a month, achieved in July 2020 with the turnout of the 40th 6,000 HP electric locomotive for the month of November 2020. This event is a historic record, achieved on the auspicious day of Dev Deepawali.

Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board flagged off 40th 6,000 HP Electric Loco from Banaras Loco Works (BLW), Varanasi via video conferencing. In the flag off ceremony, Shri Rajesh Tiwari, Member Traction and Rolling Stock, Railway Board and senior railway officials were connected via video conferencing.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav appreciated the sincere efforts of staff of BLW in achieving this milestone despite COVID Challenges. The capacity to perform in adverse situation is the hallmark of Railway employee. This is despite the COVID 19 lock down in April and May 2020, when production was nil in April and 8 locomotives were turned out in May 2020. BLW has matched the production of electric locomotives last year till November. It has manufactured 169 electric locomotives up till November 20, against 168 to end November 2019. He further added that Indian Railways is undergoing transformation. General Manager, BLW has been instrumental in bringing transformation. There has been improvement in technology in locos. We need to step ahead and aim for 9000 HP loco.

He congratulated officers and staff on this accomplishment. Shri Yadav announced cash award of Rs.1.5 lakh for encouraging the staff of BLW on this record production.

This boost in manufacturing is a big contribution to AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Despite COVID challenges, BLW has completely realigned its infrastructure to switchover from making diesel locomotives to electric locomotives. The staff and officers have risen to the challenge of re-skilling and reorganizing the shop floors, machines, jigs and fixtures and planning process for transition to electric locos.

The shift of the production line from Diesel to Electric Locomotives, at BLW, is in line with Ministry of Railways’ multi-pronged strategy of lowering the fuel bill, reducing carbon footprint, reducing dependence on import of fuel and enhancing average speed and hauling capacity of trains.

Electric locomotive production is sourced from 98% indigenous components – substantial share is procured from Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs)

BLW is also working on a prestigious export order of 3000 HP cape gauge diesel locomotives to Mozambique. This has been put on a fast track. Under this order, for the first time 12 Cylinder Crankcase is being manufactured in BLW.

